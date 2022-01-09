Coutinho leaves Barcelona and returns to the Premier League

Barcelona confirmed this Friday the transfer until the end of this course of Brazilian Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa, the team that will take over part of the player’s file.

The agreement, which is subject to the player passing the medical examination and receiving the English work permit, includes a purchase option.

According to the statement, Coutinho is scheduled to travel to Birmingham in the next few hours.

It will be the second transfer of Coutinho since in January 2018 he signed for FC Barcelona from Liverpool in exchange for 120 million euros plus another 40 in variables, becoming the most expensive transfer in the history of the entity.