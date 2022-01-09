Coutinho leaves Barcelona and returns to the Premier League

Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona confirmed this Friday the transfer until the end of this course of Brazilian Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa, the team that will take over part of the player’s file.
The agreement, which is subject to the player passing the medical examination and receiving the English work permit, includes a purchase option.
According to the statement, Coutinho is scheduled to travel to Birmingham in the next few hours.
It will be the second transfer of Coutinho since in January 2018 he signed for FC Barcelona from Liverpool in exchange for 120 million euros plus another 40 in variables, becoming the most expensive transfer in the history of the entity.
The performance of Coutinho, who is now 29 years old and ends his contract with Barça on June 30, 2023, has been far from what was expected. Proof of this is that he already played on loan for Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 season.
Barcelona thus emerges from one of the highest chips in the first squad, which will allow it to lighten the salary margin to sign up new players such as the Spanish Ferran Torres.
In the three years he has played for Barcelona, the Brazilian has played a total of 106, has scored 25 goals and has distributed 15 assists.