Covid 19: This is how the pressure on hospitals increases: revenues continue to grow and reach worrying figures | The Kiko Llaneras newsletter

The sixth wave has continued to rise over Christmas. The cases detected have broken all records, tripling the worst peak recorded a year ago. And what is worse, although hospitalizations are less in proportion, reach hard figures and continue to rise.

In the worst week of January 2021, 3,600 daily admissions were registered in the ward and 300 in the ICUs. Right now, arrivals to hospitals exceed 60% of that peak: there are about 2,150 daily admissions in conventional beds and about 170 in ICU.

The following graph shows the numbers of cases, admissions and deaths in relation to the wave of January 2021.

In the wave of January last year, 19,000 deaths were counted in two months. Fortunately, now the deaths are much less. But 1,500 have been counted in three weeks, which will accelerate, because they tend to arrive (and register) late.

The concern at the moment is in the hospital admissions figures. The volume of arrivals is high and at the moment it is growing exponentially. In health centers they necessarily feel the pressure. In Catalonia, 41% of ICU beds are occupied with covid patients, very close to the maximum level of saturation that the community suffered a year ago. They are also at levels close to those of then in the Basque Country, with 32% occupancy, and in many other regions they exceed 20%, as is the case in Madrid, the Valencian Community, Castilla y León, and Cantabria.

A positive nuance is that a part of these patients will be people infected with covid but treated mainly for another disease. In Spain we do not know how many there are, but in the United Kingdom they are around 30%. This is good news, because it means that a part of the income we count is not caused by the virus. But we can’t completely ignore them either. First, because the infection will often aggravate the situation of these patients. And second, because they are an important interference for the operation of a hospital, which has to maintain differentiated circuits and protect other patients from becoming infected, especially the immunosuppressed.

Are contagions slowing down?

Although it is too early to take it for granted, this week ends with a slight slowdown in reported cases. Daily positives have continued to grow in Spain, but have done so at a somewhat slower rate.

The change is clearer in the data provided by some communities. It is what is observed in Madrid, for example, that Saúl Ares analyzes, systems biologist and researcher at the CSIC: “In the series of incidence accumulated seven days ago, the peak was seen.”

It is also noticeable in Catalonia. There the cases have been stopped for all ages, but in some especially. Among adolescents there is now less incidence than a week ago, perhaps due to the school break.

Next week will be key to confirm that infections are really stopped and that we are not facing a mirage caused by a bad count on festive dates. We look askance at the situation in London: there the cases reached a plateau days ago and this week also the admissions in their hospitals stopped rising.

New studies on omicron

The good news is that evidence continues to accumulate that omicron causes less serious disease. Not only is it infecting more immunized people – which reduces the severity of those cases – but the variant appears inherently less dangerous.

According to a report by the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the risk of entry after infection would be one third with omicron compared to delta (after adjusting for many variables, including vaccination status and known previous infections) . In addition, Laboratory studies They offer a possible explanation: they have observed that omicron is less infectious in the lungs.

But be careful not to overdo it.

It underlined this week the director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: “Like the previous variants, omicron is hospitalizing people and killing people. In fact, the tsunami of cases is so large and fast that it is saturating healthcare systems around the world. Hospitals are being overcrowded and running out of staff. ” The new variant is less serious, yes, but that does not mean that omicron causes a “mild” disease.

The UK report also offered new data on the effectiveness of vaccines against the new variant. Information that, as always happens in this sixth wave, so complicated to summarize, can be seen under two different prisms.

Vaccines continue to prevent many omicron infections from getting worse, the study says. Being vaccinated with two doses would avoid 50% of hospitalizations, even a few months after it was administered, and receiving a third dose would raise that protection to 88%. It is a high and welcome figure. However, if confirmed, it will mean that we are less protected than we were against the first variants, when that effectiveness exceeded 90% and up to 95%.

More information

More stories

🧪 Omicron antigen testing?

We have made a short guide for tests: when are they most reliable, how to interpret them, and when to suspect a false negative. With Mariano Zafra and Pablo Linde.

We include several recent warnings, some particular to omicron: 1) Symptoms can appear before positive ones; 2) a negative does not ensure that you are free of the disease; 3) it is advisable to repeat the test if there is suspicion of contagion; and 4) it is feared that during the negative one may be infectious.

The latter means that, if you suspect that you may be infected, by contact or by having symptoms, you should take extra precautions for a few days even if you test negative. Not only can you be infected, you can also be infectious and contagious.

A part of the infographic about antigen testing

🏎 Why do we keep playing Mario Kart

He is 30 years old, and he has not changed at all, but he continues to find players by the millions. On Three Kings Day I wrote about artifacts and technologies that are born touched by grace.

In 1992, a Japanese man designed Mario Kart, a fun racing simulator that has been a success ever since: it was the fourth best-selling game on Super Nintendo (1992), the second on N64 (1996), GameCube (2003) and Wii (2008). ), the first best-selling Wii U (2014) and the second of Switch (2017).

Mario Kart had something that made him enduring. But what? Something in the interaction between artifacts and people. Subtle, complex, difficult to predict. That is why we do not know to anticipate which games will be fun or which tools will end up being useful to us.

Another example is video calls. They were supposed to replace conventional ones, but no. That calculation ignored human edges: you often prefer not to transmit so much information, such as the color of your pajamas or how disheveled you are.

Here you can read the full article.

