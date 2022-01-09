Cryptocurrencies Record Black Weeks; plummet up to 80%

Millennium Digital

Cryptocurrencies have seen black weeks with declines that have left bitcoin at its lowest since September, around 42 thousand dollars, due to heightened risk aversion at the prospect of a surge from the Federal Reserve following disruptions in Kazakhstan’s networks amid anti-government protests.

Bitcoin has left 40 percent of its value with no obvious explanations or causess since its record of $ 69,000 in November and registering a 13 percent drop in the last week, according to the newspaper The vanguard.

ToWhile other cryptocurrencies follow the same path: Ethereum plummets 15 percent; cardano, 11 percent; and memecoins, such as dogecoin or shiba inu, exceed a 10 percent decline. For the latter, the falls they hit 80 percent and 65 percent from highs, respectively.

Bitcoin, which hit $ 60,000 a few months ago, has fallen about 40 percent since November.

Those who try to find logic in these fluctuations explain that the rise in inflation is leading central banks to tighten monetary policy and threatening, on a rebound, to reduce the abundant liquidity that has boosted a wide range of assets such as cryptocurrencies. “We see a broad sentiment of risk aversion in all markets.

Inflationary concerns and rate hikes seem to be at the forefront of speculators’ minds, ”says Matthew Dibb of crypto platform Stack Funds.

Also added are the unrest in Kazakhstan, where a substantial number of crypto mining operations had been moved. after China’s reluctance against the practice.

The operation in the country, where 15 percent of bitcoin is mined, had already been affected due to recent energy supply problems.

