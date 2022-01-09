Cryptocurrencies recorded a record of illegal transactions in 2021 | Finance | Economy

The illegal transactions with cryptocurrencies They reached a new record in 2021 and almost doubled in a year, although they are less and less significant in the set of operations with this digital currency, in full expansion.

The equivalent of about $ 14 billion they transited in 2021 by digital wallets linked to illegal activities, against 7.8 billion in 2020, estimated analysis firm Chainalysis, in a report.

“But these numbers don’t tell the whole story“, well “the use of cryptocurrencies has grown at a rate never seen before, with operations amounting to 15.8 trillion dollars in 2021, a vertiginous increase of 567% compared to the previous year“, highlights the report.

The firm specialized in the study of transactions in the ‘blockchain’ (the technology behind bitcoin and the vast majority of cryptocurrencies) estimates that illegal transactions account for only 0.15% of the total use of cryptocurrencies.

The scams represent 7.8 billion dollars, with the rise of the ‘rug pulls’ that cost investors 2,800 million dollars.

That blow is made by making the price of a cryptocurrency skyrocket to sell it massively when it is at its peak, which causes its collapse. And then its authors vanish, pocketing the profits.

A particularly popular example is that of a cryptocurrency called squidcoin, which increased tenfold in the wake of the Netflix series ‘Squid Game’, before its price collapsed a few days after its creation.

Cryptocurrencies, decentralized currencies, made their way into the world of financial operations with procedures that the US stock market authority has described on several occasions as worthy of the ‘far west’ (old west).

“An encouraging development in the fight against cryptocurrency crime is the growing ability of law enforcement agencies to directly seize illegally obtained assets.“says the Chainalysis firm.

AFP