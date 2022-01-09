Cuban actor Alfonso Cremata dies in Miami

Cuban actor Alfonso Cremata (1946-2022), died at the age of 75, on the morning of this Wednesday, January 5, in Sarasota, west Florida, a victim of heart problems.

The comedian, born in Havana, went into exile in 1962 when he was only 15 years old. Later he studied architecture and theater, however, his path then turned towards art.

He began doing classical theater and then comedy, reports Diario las Américas, while ensuring that this artist “left an imprint on the Las Mascaras Theater with his longtime partner, the also actor Salvador Ugarte, who died in 2006” .

According to the reporter Luis de la Paz, “the two achieved a unique scenic pairing, due to the way they related to each other on stage, which earned them the qualification of ‘Los Reyes de la Risa’, a title conferred by the cultural journalist María Elena Saavedra, in this Diario Las Américas ”.

For her part, the actress Lucy García, who shared the scene with both artists several times, points out that with the death of Alfonso Cremata, “we say goodbye to a time of theatrical splendor and good humor, thinking about them will make us laugh out loud . Its beginnings were very difficult but the tenacity that accompanies the love of theater left us the best legacy ”.

De la Paz added that when Cremata left, “one of the last great actors of a theater focused on humor dies, but through an elegant, fresh comedy style, where picaresque prevailed.”

“For the Cuban exiles, Cremata and Ugarte were a kind of medicine for the soul that helped them through difficult times. I spent many Sundays with my mother and my grandmother at the Las Mascaras theater, witnessing the works of this phenomenal duo. On a personal level Salvador and Alfonso were friends… of those who don’t see each other every day, but when we saw each other and shared a coffee, I quickly remembered how much I appreciated and loved them, “added Joe Cardona, editor-in-chief of Radio y Televisión Martí.

Recommended for you: