Cuban Foreign Minister condemns acts of violence that occurred in Kazakhstan (+ Video) ›World› Granma

The member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, condemned the recent acts of violence that occurred in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Through Twitter he also pointed out that the events have been instigated from abroad to subvert the internal order and destabilize the constitutional government of that friendly country.

Russia Today reports that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, had a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart, Kasim-Yomart Tokáev, about the situation in Kazakhstan, the scene this week of massive anti-government protests that led to violence, destruction, looting and riots .

Putin has supported Tokáev’s proposal to hold a joint meeting of the member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), made up of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, in the coming days in videoconference format, he details. the Kremlin statement.

During the conversation, the president of Kazakhstan pointed out that the situation “is developing towards stabilization,” adds the Russian presidency.