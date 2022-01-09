Cuban prospect César Prieto very close to signing with the Baltimore Orioles

The time to put on a major league uniform is getting closer and closer for César Prieto.

The coveted Cuban prospect would be signing a contract with the Baltimore Orioles when the next international signing period begins on January 15, journalist Francys Romero first reported.

Romero pointed out that although the numbers of the pact have not been confirmed, the figure would be between $ 650,000 and $ 750,000.

At 22, Prieto became a free agent early last November, but long before he had been showing his talents to various major league organizations, such as the Astros.

Against the Houston team he impressed with the speed of his bat and it was seen that he had gained muscle mass.

Prieto escaped from the Cuban team that attended the Las Americas Pre-Olympic held last June in Florida.

Like Yasiel Puig and José Abreu, he is a product of Cienfuegos that stood out as of 2018 when he hit .379 in the first phase of the National Series with the Elephants and was later selected as a reinforcement by the Villa Clara Leopards in the next phase. .

César Prieto bats for Cuba in a match against South Korea in the Premier 12 tournament on November 8, 2019 in Seoul. Chung sung-jun Getty Images

Suffice it to say that in that season Prieto broke the record for hits for a rookie who was held by Kendrys Morales with 134 to win the award for best rookie of the contest.

Two seasons later, Prieto was crowned champion as a reinforcement of Matanzas helping the team with a tremendous offense that saw him hit .358 and consolidate as one of the best players in the country and, of course, future prospect of the Majors.

From then on, Prieto’s name began to sound, but the definitive sensation of his talent would arrive at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima when the young player connected to .438 and was one of the bright spots of a squad in very low hours. .

A batting champion at a youth World Cup in Canada, Prieto gained notoriety when he sustained a 45-game hitting streak in 2020 in the Cuban league, a mark that broke the 37 set by Rey Isaac in 1994.

