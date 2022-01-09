Cuban prospect César Prieto would soon sign with Baltimore Orioles

The talented infielder César Prieto, who last May left the Cuba team that attended the Pre-Olympic of the Americas, would be on the way to signing a Minor League contract with the Orioles, as reported by journalist Francys Romero.

The agreement between the 22-year-old from Cienfuegos and the Baltimore squad would be for around $ 750,000, added the same source, who recalled that the opening of the new period of international signatures will be within a week.

At the time of your sounded leak in West Palm Beach, Prieto was the best ball prospect on the Island and in his last domestic championship he had averaged .403, in addition to stringing together a string of 45 consecutive games with at least one indisputable.

It is worth noting that before that he shone greatly in the 2017 World Youth Championship, where he set an average of .581 and was chosen as the best second baseman of the tournament.

In four National Series, his slash line was .370 / .443 / .520.

The boy had been declared an international free agent in November, from which he began to negotiate legally with MLB organizations.