Dak Prescott breaks Tony Romo’s record: these are the ones he is missing in Cowboys

Despite all the criticism of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, at 28 years old, is already a historical in the franchise after having broken Tony Romo’s record for the most touchdown passes in a season with 37 pitching five in Saturday night’s 51-26 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

After Philadelphia surprised the game’s first offense with a Gardner Minshew pass to Tyree Jackson, came Prescott’s response to lead the Cowboys to level the game with a 14-yard pass to Cedric Wilson.

Already in the second quarter, Dak would get his second touchdown pass of the night, again finding Cedric Wilson, who continues to surprise friends and strangers this season with the Cowboys. Dalton Schultz twice, they would get the third and fourth touchdown with which Prescott equaled the legendary Romo.

But there was more, Dak wanted to break the record for most touchdown passes in a single season, and he did it with a nine-yard pass to Corey Clement. already in the third quarter of the game.

Romo had made 36 touchdown passes during the 2007 season and has held that record ever since., which was equaled this Saturday night by the 28-year-old, who also played the same number of games as the Mexican-American, we must not forget that Dak missed the duel against the Vikings due to injury.

How far is it from the other records?

Prescott is still a long way from the other Dallas Cowboys quarterback records. Troy Aikman has the most wins with 94, followed by Roger Staubach, who finished with 85 during his career on the ‘Lone Star’ team. Dak is in fifth place with 53 wins.

The record for the most yards is held by Tony Romo, who threw for 34,183 yards during the 13 years he spent with the Jerry Jones franchise. Prescott is in fifth place in that department with 21,788, with a chance to overtake Roger Staubach, who added 22,700 yards, next year.

Romo also holds the record for the most touchdown passes. in Cowboys history. The former quarterback finished with 248 touchdown passes, well above Troy Aikman’s 165. Dak is currently at 143 in fifth place.