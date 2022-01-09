Dannia Guevara, Miss Guatemala, is disqualified from the International Coffee Kingdom in Colombia for this reason – Prensa Libre

As they assure, Guevara and the representative of Portugal were disqualified after having had contact with Miss Dominican Republic , who was infected with coronavirus.

Miss Universe Guatemala issued a statement regarding the disqualification of the Guatemalan Dania Guevara at International Coffee Kingdom 2022 , which is celebrated in Manizales, Colombia .

“We regret to announce that the candidates of Guatemala Y Portugal They were informed that they would not continue in the competition to present covid-19 due to the contact they had with a positive candidate, ”they indicate in publications on social networks.

The entity points to the Colombian organization of having failed to comply with health protocols to avoid contagion of covid-19, since they indicate that the participants were required to complete vaccination schedule Y negative test carried out at least 24 hours before your arrival.

However, they assure, four participants were accommodated in the same room prior to tests carried out by authorities of Colombia Health, and at that time the contestants would have been infected.

In addition, they point out that those in charge of the contest have had little communication and ask the municipal authorities of Manizales their intervention to clarify what happened with the health protocols, since they assure that it was a “scheme of discrimination, lack of foresight and marginalization”Due to an error in the local organization.

They indicate that the authorities should suspend the contest out of respect for candidates who followed the protocols and they have taken care of themselves, but they have lived with other participants in the conditions indicated above.

“All candidates should enter quarantine starting from the date and waiting for results, since they even shared activities by bus, floats, meals, trips, among others, with the candidates in question, “said Mis Universe Guatemala.

The organization of the International Coffee Kingdom has not yet ruled on the matter.

