David Bowie would turn 75: five Peruvians tell us how much and in what way it influenced them | Blackstar | LIGHTS

“I listen to David Bowie since I was a child” (Phoebe Condos, music and artist)

“The first time I heard a song by Bowie he was about 10 years old. I’m almost sure it was Young Americans ”, Phoebe Condos, a well-known member of Mar de Copas, tells us about her first contact with the London-born musician on January 8, 1947. Since then, his songs have been an inexhaustible source of complicity. . “I could say that there is a soundtrack for each of my moments,” says Phoebe. In his words, his enormous musical diversity makes him a timeless genius. After all, Bowie wasn’t just a genius at composing, singing, and performBut he was also an artist of integrity and loyalty to himself. “I believe that his heritage will always be alive and that it transcends the musical. David Bowie turned every convention around and continues to be an encouragement for those who need to accept being different from the ordinary, ”he tells us.

Remember, then, the day of his departure. “I was asleep, when a friend’s call woke me up: “I’m sorry,” she said, “Bowie left.” Everything went black. My daughter Martina, 7 years old at the time, came into my room and found me crying. He must have been shocked, because he had never seen me like this before, and he hugged me with all his might”Says the multi-faceted artist, who not only sings or plays, but also writes children’s books and makes extraordinary embroidery, some of which represent Starman himself.

A few days later, her little daughter gave her a David Bowie cloth doll made by herself in her embroidery classes. “I remember a couple of days before I died, the ‘Blackstar’ had been announced and there was a beautiful photo shoot. Bowie could be seen there in a jacket and hat, posing generously, already aware of how little he had left. Then I thought: “This man is elegant to die for”.

Phoebe Condos fabric doll and embroidery. (Phoebe Condos personal file)

“I was in Manhattan when Bowie died” (Sandro Mairata, journalist)

“That night I had gone to a restaurant located two blocks from the bar where Bowie met the band that would play at the ‘Blackstar’”, Tells us Sandro Mairata, a journalist who in those days of 2016 lived and worked very close to New York. A confessed fan of the musician and a collector of his records from a very young age, it was not the first time that he walked through the Big Apple expecting to see his sharp shadow or the look of his bicolor eyes. Maybe to hunt a selfie with him; perhaps just to watch him pass by and catch a little of his alien energy. With the Blackstar just released earlier that day, his expectations were high. “Then I went to that bar thinking that all of a sudden Bowie would be there celebrating the album release, but nothing happened. I went back to my apartment and there was the ‘Blackstar’ that I had bought in presale”. He began to listen to it, when it was impossible to intuit that that twenty-fifth album of his discography would be the last. Then, around 3 am, a friend called him and said, bluntly, “Bowie died!” The news shocked him greatly, he felt immense sorrow. How to imagine that that man who always lived at the forefront of everything would no longer create? “The next day I had to be in Connecticut at 11 am, but I sent everything to hell, bought flowers and went to leave them at the entrance of his apartment, “says Sandro. On the way to buy them, I already saw many in the streets wearing Bowie t-shirts, people crying, made up like him in the 70s, walking sad, dull. When he got to the entrance of the building in which he lived, he saw others like him there, souls who spent that morning, since the news was known, listening to “Blackstar”, “Space Oddity”, “Diamond Dogs”, “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars“And other albums of his, to console the pain in the musical joys that Bowie gave them. For those who turned the facade of the Bowie building, located in front of Central Park, into a makeshift altar, the news was as if the classic lightning that crossed his face in one of his most classic images, had split them in two.

Sandro Mairata in New York. (Photo: Sandro Mairata’s personal file)

“I met Bowie at a private party” (Carmen D’Alessio, socialite and PR)

“I was at a private party of a mutual friend and they introduced us, I was fabulous”, Carmen D’Alessio tells us from Rio de Janeiro, the quintessential totem of the New York nightlife since her days as Santa Patrona of Studio 54, the mythical nightclub that set the trend in the 70s and where the cream and cream of the show business of those years, Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson or David Bowie included. In fact, Andy Warhol, another must-see there and one of her great friends, said that no one made parties like her. “Carmen IS the jet set”, Once sentenced the icon of pop art. “I met him briefly at a private party and he was my neighbor for many years, when he was married to Iman, a very beautiful model, a friend of mine, with whom he lived at the Essex House.”Carmen recalled about David Bowie. “I found him fabulous and I found him fabulous, extremely handsome, very charismatic. It was even embarrassing to be in front of such a wonderful, brilliant guy, “he says, keeping intact the fascination he felt more than 40 years ago. And it reveals the grace of their first meeting: “Es that we were introduced, nothing more and nothing less, than entering the bathroom. It was a very funny situation, we talked there for a long time, we hit it off immediately. It was a very friendly meeting, a nice coincidence. Bowie was always a very charming guy”. Since she lived in the building next to hers, Carmen says that they met very frequently and greeted each other with great affection, as close friends. “It wasn’t that we went out together, but we had hit it off very well from the first time we met.”, He adds. When the final day came, Carmen was not in New York and it took her several days to find out, because she was traveling from one continent to another. She also knew nothing about the illness that afflicted him in recent years. The Queen of the Night, forger of Studio 54, was as surprised by the news as the rest of the mortals who saw that alien known as Ziggy Stardust triumph.

David Bowie at Studio 54. (Photo: Faceabook)

“Bowie’s music is the soundtrack of my life” (Andrés Tapia del Río, producer of the Repsychled label)

An early morning like today, but six years ago, it was past midnight and Andrés read a message on the Internet that left him frozen: “David Bowie died …”. “In my quick reading I wanted to believe that he said “did” and I wanted to read what he had done, but he really said that what he had done was pass away. It was a hard blow, a huge void, I couldn’t believe it”, Tells us the founder and manager of Repsychled Records, an independent record label dedicated to rescuing and reissuing the great records in the history of Peruvian rock. Music lover and collector, Andrés always had David Bowie in the Olympus of his musical tastes. In fact, in 1986 he saw the film Labyrinth with his brother, where Bowie has a leading role, and a few years ago, the film and music of Labyrinth, precisely, were the theme of that brother’s proposal and marriage night. yours. For this reason, he says, Bowie’s music “is the soundtrack of my life.”

“That January 10, 2016 I had 3/4 of a bottle of Jagermeister in the fridge and I knew that there would be nothing left for the morning, I knew it would be impossible to sleep, so I began to hear some Bowie vinyls, as if wanting to extend his stay, like thinking that nothing had changed from yesterday to today … but, as the process was reaffirming what had really happened, I only managed to write to those friends with whom I had a memory related to Bowie’s music. Most were asleep at the time, some woke up and were stunned, like me”. Andrés, who on a trip to Europe managed to get photographs signed in the handwritten by Bowie, remembers that, at around 3am, Sandro Mairata wrote to him from Manhattan to give him the sad news and also tell him that he was a few blocks from the building of the 285 Lafayette Street where David Bowie spent his last years. Both, like thousands in the world, thought that, after the launch of Blackstar, the White Duke would resume his activity with more energy and they dreamed that one of their tours would bring him to Peru. And it is that in 2013 he had released The Next Day, his first album with new material in 10 years. Bowie seemed to be catching up. But it was not like that. Then, Andrés asked Sandro a favor, from music lover to music lover: to bring him some flowers the next morning to his building. Mairata did and also left a “Thank you” on her behalf.

The next day his friend, the musician Aldo Rodríguez, visited him, with whom he had listened to Bowie for many years, since the late 90s, thanks to the advice of friends like Manolo Garfias and Pepe Salomón, widely known in the world of melomania. Peruvian. “We heard in his car the first CD I had, which was a BBC demo and it sounded very bad … But what good memories they brought back!! “

“They called the love of my life ‘Boui'” (Vivian Murphy, public relations officer)

“Bowie died on January 10, 2016, almost dawn for us. ‘Boui’ died on Tuesday, January 12, 2016. It was an incredible, magnetic thing for me to think at the beginning of those days: “Bowie is dead” and end up thinking: “‘Boui’ has died”. recalls Vivian Murphy, a public relations officer for renowned Peruvian artists and creators for many years. She was not only a fan of the multifaceted British musician, but also a partner and mother of the children of Carlos Magán, remembered bassist of Voz Propia. “David Robert Jones, or David Bowie, came into my life when I was 17 years old. He was introduced to me by Carlos Magán, whom we all called ‘Boui’ because of his great resemblance to him and who, in time, would be the father of my children. Ironically they walked in and out of my life together. Their songs are definitely part of my DNA, since they accompanied me from my early youth to my adult phase as a mother and also as a songwriter. They were definitely a huge influence on my life. When I hear “Bowie” all my cells recognize the name, as it is rooted in my deepest memories and feelings.”Vivian shares, while highlighting songs like“ Life on Mars? ” or “Absolute Beginners” among your favorites. She remembers that, that day the world woke up with the news, she cried a lot. “It was a very deep cry. I never imagined that, 24 hours later, on January 12, Carlos Magán, alias ‘Boui’, would leave as well. I have been thinking about the metaphysics of this relationship: Why did they die together? It was a last show, it was a double game of idols. While I remember all this, the intense, incomparable and inimitable bass of Carlos ‘Boui’ Magán resounds in my house, playing “Heroes”, a classic hymn to Bowie’s love, in the cover version made by Voz Propia. ‘Boui’ and Bowie are part of me ”.

The late singer Carlos Magán de Voz Propia.

