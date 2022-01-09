Demi Lovato enters rehab again on her own | AFP

Let us remember that the famous singer Y actress She had an overdose in 2018 that almost made her lose her life, Demi Lovato this time decided to go back to a hospital for rehabilitation in Utah.

The concern of his fans has been born again on the subject, many thought that he had stayed away from the substances, but she has revealed that despite what is okay, she was consuming weed and drinking.

Even though these two substances They are milder, he seems to be looking for sobriety, the only way to be healthy, as he revealed in one of his stories on Instagram in December.

In April 2021 Demi confessed that she was consuming drinks and herbs, something that was helping her not to relapse into other strong substances: “I have had so many problems with addiction to food, to substances, it is like a thought, all or nothing, good versus bad. I can not “, revealed in the program The Ellen Degeneres Show.

He was also talking about how the occasion in which he almost lost his life happened: “That night I mixed several substances that I had never tried, I tried methamphetamine, I mixed it with coca, mile, weed, drinks and oxycontin.”

Demi Lovato shared this photo on her last and only Instagram post available.



“All that could have taken my life, they gave me three strokes and a heart attack, I even had brain damage,” he told the driver.

Apparently the artist will have to seek absolute sobriety, not even drink or herbs, absolutely nothing to be able to keep calm.

In Show News we will continue to share updates on the situation of Demi Lovato and of course also the best news in show business.