Disney Loses Intellectual Property to “Winnie the Pooh” and “Bambi”

Two of the iconic works of Disney they are royalty free this year, which can make anyone who wants to make their own versions.

Is about “Bambi”, original by Felix Salten and “Winnie the Pooh” by Alexander Milne, the stories that this 2022 lifts its intellectual property restrictions due to the copyright law explained by the Center for Studies for the Public Domain of Duke University, in North Carolina.

Bambi (Archive)

“When the works reach 95 years of being published, they can be shared legally, without permission or fee,” says the law in the United States.

This survey of works prior to 1923 also includes sound recordings prior to that date, which are estimated to be 400,000 recordings.

Although the original works are no longer protected by the intellectual property sayings, the adaptations created by Disney are, since they are based on said texts, but they are not a faithful copy of them.

For this reason, Disney maintains the rights to its animated films, but the original characters and stories remain free for new films, books, among others.

The project director at Duke University clarified that Disney still has copyright to its newer films, for example, Winnie-the-Pooh, as well as the registration of the words Winnie-the-Pooh.

“We’re not talking about sticking Disney’s Winnie-the-Pooh on a backpack, pajamas, or lunch box. We’re talking about the literary work, that nice AA Milne book from 1926. That’s in the public domain, and we can all revisit it, reimagine it, and write our own version. “

This is not the only intellectual property that Disney will lose, since in 2024 the studio will not own the exclusive rights to Mickey Mouse due to the same law.

Disney was originally going to run out of Mickey’s rights in 1995, when the character turned 75, but the company managed to extend the term for another 20 years.