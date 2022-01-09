The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Novak Djokovic received a medical exemption to enter Australia after being infected with covid-19 last December, according to his lawyers through a court document.

“The date of the first positive PCR test for COVID-19 was recorded on December 16, 2021”, says the document quoted by the Australian media.

Djokovic, who is being held in a Melbourne hotel after the Australian authorities revoked his visa for failing to comply with the measures against covid-19, arrived in the oceanic country on Wednesday night with a medical exemption that allowed him to defend his title at the Australian Open without being vaccinated.

Djokovic tested positive for covid-19 last December, according to his lawyers. Getty Images

“Mr. Djokovic had received, on December 30, 2021, a letter from the medical director of Tennis Australia which recorded that he had been provided a ‘medical exemption from COVID vaccination’ because he had recently recovered from the disease, ”the court document states.

The lawyers point out that “at that time 14 days had passed since the positive PCR test and that the tennis player” had not had a fever or respiratory symptoms of covid-19 “in the previous 72 hours.

Djokovic’s legal team appealed the authorities’ decision to revoke his visa upon arrival in Australia and the Federal Circuit Court will hold a hearing next Monday to decide whether the world’s number one is deported.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said after the visa revocation that “there are no special cases. The rules are the rules.”

The vaccine is mandatory to enter Australia, but there are temporary exemptions for people who have “a serious medical condition”, who cannot be vaccinated because they have contracted COVID-19 in the previous six months or have had an adverse reaction to the drug, between other reasons.