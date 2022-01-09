Dozens of Families Left Homeless Following Battery Fire in The Bronx | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

Alejandro: Alejandro greets youon this Saturday.dozens of familiesfire, let’s go with damarisíaz.damaris: dozens of residentshave been left homelessconsequence of a fire offour alarms in this buildingfrom the bronx, univision newsmoved to the scene, 2230 andwe spoke with the neighbors of thearea.it’s sad that everything wentthis, at 6:00 am we areall blocked.we regret this case,it’s really not the reasonHow did it happen?damaris: the flames broke outaround 12 o’clockdawn, here in thisrestaurant that operated in thefirst floor of the building,firefighters worked hardfor hours, but it wasn’tthat they could have the fire,there was a wounded moment and allresidents left withoutinjuries.here shows the flames thatreach the four floors of theedifice. tells us whyBatteries can causeexplosions resulting in injuriesand fires.It is a small damage because I knowoverload.reporter: what should we doto protect us and protectour families?after each use you havewhat to check the battery to seeif something expands or smellsBurned.reporter: experts and firefightersthey also recommend itnext, never load theyou battled flammable thingsor leave them loading all thenight, never leave the batnear heat sources,never dispose of ion batterieslithium in the trash.it is important to plan andpractice a planescape with his family to