Dwyane Wade is the new co-owner of a sports franchise | Sports Gossip 123

Former NBA sports league basketball player, Dwyane Wade, he boasted on social media that he had bought shares of a renowned soccer club in the United States.

Through your account Twitter The American revealed that he will be part of the new group of owners of Major League Soccer (MLS) Real Salt Lake, “Excited to join the world of soccer and be part of Real Salt Lake with my partners at Smith Entertainment Group, Ryan Smith and Ryan Sweeney. Let’s go! ”He also wrote, accompanying the tweet with a photo of three Salto Lake T-shirts, and on one of them his name bore the number 22.

Also read: This is how Sascha Fitness’s recovery from COVID-19 goes

Last Wednesday, January 5, 2021, the MLS confederation approved the sale of the soccer team, located in the state of Utah, United States.

The sale includes the Rio Tinto Stadium, the RSL Academy, the Real Monarchs of the MLS Next Pro and the training center, the Zions Bank Training Center.

Dwyane Wade played 16 seasons in the team Miami Heat, in which he played in the guard position, in addition to winning three championship rings in the NBA and a Gold Medal with the USA in the 2008 Olympic Games.

Also read: The third year of the death of journalist José Visconti is commemorated