Eduardo Yáñez admits that giving life to a transvestite was a great challenge as an actor

Eduardo Yanez, who will show his talent as an actor by giving life to a transvestite in the new series “El tío”, spoke in an interview for the program “Ventaneando” show satisfied you are with your work.

“Until now colleagues and producers and directors of the series loved it, the result, So I am happy, if from their point of view, who are the ones who buy and make the product, it seemed to them that I succeeded, because I am very gratefulo ”, he mentioned in the famous TV Azteca program.

In conversation, The 61-year-old actor remembered the moment when this job proposal came into his life and how it took him by surprise, as he had never done such a thing.

“I fell … I said ‘achis …. I come out of here and … as a hero or villain, or whatever, but always very virile, all that, how do you think of offering me a role of … such dimension, as a transvestite? ‘”He mentioned.

“Don’t think she’s crazy, no, He is a man who really thinks he is a woman and she behaves like a woman ”, he concluded.

A few months ago in an interview for “Hoy”, Eduardo Yáñez explained that bringing this character to life meant a challenge, so he would dedicate it to the entire LGBT community.

“This character I am going to dedicate to all the transsexuals and all those who say ‘e’, ​​with ‘e’, ​​the ‘friend’ and the ‘companion’I hope you enjoy it, ”he said.