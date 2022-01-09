Elvis Crespo surprises a fan in Tennessee

The singer Elvis Crespo surprised a fan of his in the middle of his vacation in Tennessee in an act of chance between the two Puerto Ricans.

The artist published the humorous moment that was captured on video by his wife Maribel Vega, right in the middle of a bus that was traveling through the cold mountains of Tennessee. In the video published on their social networks, a gentleman is seen inside a tourist transport bus singing the song “Por el caminito”, one of the merengue’s hits, without imagining that Crespo was by his side. The singer began to sing the song and then surprised the man.

“Surprise! Things that happen only once in a lifetime: We are all on a bus to get off an attraction in Tennessee and the gentleman on the side begins: Along the path, I will take you and he had not realized that I was next to him, I begin to sing and still does not realize it, when I take off my mask “, published the exponent of” Suavemente “on his social networks.

The man identified as Kike Rosario on social networks, assured that it was a “great surprise and joy that this happened. Something that we never, never imagined would happen ”.

The man shared his reaction on the artist’s Facebook account.

“Well, first of all thanks for sharing the video. I was looking forward to seeing it !!! It was a great surprise and joy for us that this happened. Something that we never, never imagined would happen. I simply confess that when you took off the mask I forgot even the lyrics of the song. I am a person who loves to sing and I get music from everything. My wife tells my sister: Thank God you’re on your back and you can’t see the little path (going down the mountain in TN) and there I start to sing “For the little path” and that I was going to imagine that you were right next to me Elvis Crespo Thank you, thank you … It was a pleasure meeting you, having sung with you, spending that short cool time and meeting your family. Blessings and Happy New Year !!! ”, Rosario wrote.