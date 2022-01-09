“Emergency medicine, the best specialty in the world”, Dr. Carlos García Gubern

After working in other professions, he realized that his true calling was medicine.

“I worked in brokerage houses, in banks, in accounting and law offices, but none of them filled me up and I ended up practicing as a doctor.”

From the age of 14, Dr. Carlos García Gubern began to work in some hospitals and medical centers in tasks that were not strictly medical, but over time he discovered that his vocation of service driven by the pleasure of helping others should be largest and most important and therefore decided to study medicine.

“I went from a messenger, a pharmacy technician; I also worked in the kitchen and worked in maintenance. Eventually, I was a technician in the operating room when I was in college and from there I continued with my medical degree, ”explained the director of the emergency medicine program at the San Lucas de Ponce Episcopal Medical Center.

Additionally, he mentions that in this passion to save lives the fact that members of his family worked as health professionals also had a great impact, since his father and grandfather were an internist and obstetrician gynecologist, respectively.

Dr. Carlos García Gubern, along with his colleagues. Photo: Supplied. Dr. Carlos García Gubern in his work day. Photo: Supplied.

“Since I was little I wanted to be a lot of things, but never a doctor. The profession of medicine and hospital administration abounded in my family. For many years of my life, both my family and I tried to seek other professions not related to medicine, however, I realized that what interested me most in life was being a doctor and I focused on the field of emergency medicine, “he added.

And is that emergency medicine is a relatively new specialty dating from the late 70s, so that, with the passage of time, it began to gain great popularity with medical staff by the time he was in college.

Currently, Dr. García is director of the emergency medicine program at the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center since 2008, and by way of anecdote, the specialist acknowledges that his ascension to the position was more coincidental than planned: “Through the Ponce School of Medicine and Dr. Olga Rodríguez, we understood that a emergency medicine program It was feasible at the San Lucas de Ponce Episcopal Medical Center and I gave myself the task of developing that program ”.

To what throughout its 20 years With a professional trajectory, the expert recognizes that as an emergenciologist he has witnessed many experiences that have impacted him not only as a professional, but as a person; However, it highlights that these anecdotes have also been learning to transmit to other doctors in training.

As an emergenciologist, he stressed that during these two years of the pandemic he has witnessed many difficult moments that, like many of his colleagues, he did not expect to live, among which the death of patients who did not have the opportunity to say goodbye to their relatives stands out.

For that reason, he did not miss the opportunity to urge the care, vaccination and protection of families.