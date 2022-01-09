ESPN reveals team for Sunday games

Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN will not only have a new look from now on, but fans will also be able to enjoy an alternate experience with a simulcast on ESPN2.
Longtime host Karl Ravech will be the narrator for Sunday Night Baseball, while David Cone, a five-time World Series champion and 1994 Cy Young Award winner, joins ESPN as an analyst. The broadcast team will also feature Puerto Rican Eduardo Pérez, a former instructor and coach, who has been one of ESPN’s top analysts since 2014 (and also from 2006 to 2010).
But that trio won’t be the only option in certain weeks.
ESPN will launch a special presentation hosted by Michael Kay and Alex Rodríguez. The simulcast, appropriately named “Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod” will be available on ESPN2, alongside ESPN’s traditional game broadcast for eight Sunday Night Baseball (SNB) games.
A-Rod will enter his fifth season as an analyst, after spending the last few years in the SNB main booth, while Kay has long been the voice of the Yankees on the YES Network and has a radio show on ESPN.
The eight special simulcasts will coincide with some of the high-profile matches. In addition to sharing knowledge of the game, the alternate broadcast will include fantasy baseball, predictive analytics, and special guests tied to that particular matchup.
Rodríguez and Kay will narrate certain games directly from their headquarters, and others live from their local studios. The duo will also serve as the main broadcast team for two exclusive regular-season meetings on ESPN.
On the radio, Jon “Boog” Sciambi will continue to narrate Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN Radio for the 13th season. He will be joined by Doug Glanville, who joins the ESPN Radio team for his first season as an analyst.