Euthanasia of Martha Sepúlveda: the woman who wanted a dignified death without suffering a terminal illness dies in Medellín, Colombia | Univision Latin America News

Sepúlveda died at the age of 51 at the Colombian Institute of Pain (Incodol) in the city of Medellín, after a long struggle to exercise the right, something that in Colombia is legal. He is the second person who voluntarily undergoes a dignified death procedure in the last two days: on Friday, Víctor Escobar, 60, from Cali, became the first person to receive the procedure without being terminal. Sepúlveda was the second.
His death was first reported by various media that cited the newspaper The Colombian from Medellín. Later it was corroborated by the Laboratory of Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, an organization that assisted Sepúlveda in the legal process that she had to face to access the right to euthanasia that she claimed.
“Martha left grateful to all the people who accompanied her and supported her,” the organization said in a statement. “Martha’s legacy is built on the life stories and cases that over 29 years have reached the Constitutional Court and have allowed Colombia to be one of the few countries in the world in which dignified death and euthanasia they are a right of citizens “, adds the platform.
Sepúlveda’s case became known in September of last year when, in a News Caracol report, he told his wish to die: “If it is from the spiritual plane, I am totally calm … I will be a coward, but I do not want to suffer anymore, I’m tired. I struggle to rest, “she said.
The disease caused him to start to feel severe pain in his body and to lose strength in his legs, something that made it increasingly difficult to walk, which worsened his quality of life.
Sepúlveda would have been the first patient with a non-terminal diagnosis to access the euthanasia in Colombia. Euthanasia was decriminalized in Colombia in 1997, but it was not legalized until 2015.
Euthanasia of Martha Sepúlveda and Víctor Escobar
Escobar suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes and hypertension, among other problems.
Escobar became the first beneficiary of the Constitutional Court ruling that in July 2021 changed the euthanasia rules in Colombia and allowed it to be applied to people who suffer intense physical or mental suffering due to a serious and incurable disease without being in a terminal phase.
The court’s July ruling nullifies the requirement that the person requesting it be terminally ill. A) Yes, Martha Sepúlveda is then the second person without a terminal illness to receive it.
Colombia was the first country in Latin America to decriminalize euthanasia and it is one of the few in the world where it is legal after a dignified death was considered a fundamental right in the event of a terminal illness in 1997.
Although progress was made in 1997, it did not begin to be practiced until 2015 and the procedures still face barriers. For example, procedures are performed in certain cities and many medical centers do not know how to apply it.