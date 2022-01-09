Euthanasia of Martha Sepúlveda: the woman who wanted a dignified death without suffering a terminal illness dies in Medellín, Colombia | Univision Latin America News

Sepúlveda died at the age of 51 at the Colombian Institute of Pain (Incodol) in the city of Medellín, after a long struggle to exercise the right, something that in Colombia is legal. He is the second person who voluntarily undergoes a dignified death procedure in the last two days: on Friday, Víctor Escobar, 60, from Cali, became the first person to receive the procedure without being terminal. Sepúlveda was the second.