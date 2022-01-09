Evaluna and Camilo’s problems with becoming parents: “They said I couldn’t have children”

Camilo you are currently in one of the best moments of your life. After her success at the Latin Grammy Awards and her recent marriage to her partner, the singer Evaluna MontanerIt seems that everything in his life is going smoothly, especially since the couple announced the birth of their first child.

This 2022, Evaluna and Camilo They will debut paternity for the first time and are very excited. This was demonstrated with their last song, Indigo -Name that the little one will also receive-, with a very intimate handwriting in which they show that the arrival of their first-born was something they had been waiting for a long time. “I don’t know if it’s possible, but I I’ve been dreaming of you for a long time“, sings the Colombian singer with his wife.

And, as Evaluna herself has now revealed, this event is little more than a miracle for the couple, who lived with uncertainty possibility of conceiving a child.

This is how he has explained it in a new episode of his podcast In the living room, where the Venezuelan actress has spoken with Rich Wilkerson Jr. and his wife Dawn Chere, pastors of VOUS Church of Miami, and has opened up about her “impossible” pregnancy.

They could not have children

Chatting with her guests about problems conceiving, the singer has confessed that the chances of getting pregnant were very remote. “Doctors told me a million times that I couldn’t have children and that it was going to be impossible because of my hormones and other things that were supposedly not right in my body, “said Camilo’s wife.

However, given this adverse situation caused by infertility problems, the actress has assured that his faith was a connecting link for both and that, finally, after several attempts, she was able to become pregnant. “We started trying for a little while and it happened. And I love that it always happens when it has to happen. God is so faithful in your life and ours“, has explained.

Thus, Evaluna shared her experience for all those couples who are in the same situation: “It is really great to be able to share this with people, because many people are struggling with this, not only with infertility, but with waiting (for the baby). I think waiting is the most difficult thing to understand ”, said Ricardo Montaner’s daughter.

Indigo, the original announcement of her pregnancy

On October 13, 2021, Evaluna and Camilo surprised their followers after announcing that they were expecting her first child. However, they could not have communicated it in a more original way: with a music video clip.

In the video for Indigo, the song that they have dedicated to their future son, they both appear singing a romantic song to surprise at the end, when she holds the positive pregnancy test and he can’t hold back the tears of joy. “Because the love of my life came into my life, I only asked the one above, but with you he got out of hand”they both sing together in the chorus.

From there, different videos are seen in which the couple break the news to their family and friends, all equally excited. What if, Indigo is the name of the future baby.

Shortly after, Camilo shared a series of images where the incipient tummy of Eva Luna with a nice message: “And now everything smells and tastes better … VWE LOVE TO BE DADDIES! We couldn’t wait to share with you the most beautiful news we have received. God chose us to be Indigo’s parents and we feel very fortunate to see them arrive and flourish! We love you and thank you for always being with us at every step. The Tribe is growing !! Camilo, Evaluna and Indigo “