Even after the pullback, the stock market of this cryptocurrency trading algorithm is now worth $ 20,673

Exactly one year ago, on January 9, 2021, Cointelegraph launched its subscription-based data intelligence service, Markets Pro. On that day, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at around $ 40,200, and the current price of $ 41,800 marks an increase. 4% year-on-year. An automated testing strategy based on Markets Pro’s key indicator, the VORTECS ™ Score, produced a return on investment of 20.573% over the same period. This is what it means for retail traders like you and me.

How can I get my 20,000% per year?

The short answer is: you can’t. Neither can any other human being. But that doesn’t mean that cryptocurrency investors can’t vastly improve their altcoin trading game using the same principles that underlie this amazing ROI.

The headline figure comes from live testing of various VORTECS ™ -based business strategies that began on the day of the platform’s launch. Is that how it works.

The VORTECS ™ Score is an AI-powered trading indicator whose job it is to analyze the past performance of each digital asset and identify multi-dimensional combinations of trading and social sentiment metrics that are historically bullish or bearish.. For example, consider a hypothetical situation where every time Solana (SOL) sees an additional 150% positive mentions in tweets combined with 20% to 30% in trading volume versus a fixed price, its price increases dramatically. in the next two or three days.

When detecting a historically bullish arrangement like this in, for example, the SOL real-time data, the algorithm will assign the asset a solid VORTECS ™ Score. The conventional limit for optimism is 80, and the more certain the model is that the outlook is favorable, the higher the score.

To get an idea of ​​how the model works, from day one, the Markets Pro team tested live a series of hypothetical trading strategies based on “buying” all assets that cross a given VORTECS ™ Score and then “selling” them afterwards. of a fixed period of time.

These transactions were executed on a spreadsheet rather than an exchange (hence no fees to consume the profits), 24/7, and involved complex algorithmic rebalancing to ensure that , at any given time, all assets that reach a benchmark score are kept in equal parts in the portfolio. In short, following these strategies was something that only a computer could do.

The winning strategy, “Buy at 80, sell in 24 hours” involved buying all the assets that reached the score of 80 and selling them exactly 24 hours later. This algorithm yielded a hypothetical 20.573% profit for one year. Even among other humanly impossible strategies, it is an outlier: the second best, “Buy in 80, sell in 12 hours”, generated 13.137%, and number three, “Buy in 80, sell in 48 hours”, returned a ” simple “5,747%

With feet on the ground

What these crazy numbers show is that the returns generated by high VORTECS ™ assets built up very well over time. But, What good is it if real life traders can’t replicate the capitalization strategy? A more practical way of looking at the performance of the VORTECS ™ model is through average returns after high scores. Without a sophisticated rebalancing, just a simple average price change that all high-scoring tokens demonstrated X hours after reaching the score of Y. Here are the numbers:

These look a lot more modest, don’t they? If you think about it, though, the picture these averages paint is no less powerful than the mind-boggling hypothetical annual returns. The table demonstrates strong positive price dynamics after high scores, averaging all asset types and across all market situations that occurred throughout the year.

The trend is unmistakable: Tokens that achieve VORTECS ™ scores of 80, 85 and 90 tend to appreciate in the next 168 hours. Higher scores are associated with higher gains – the algorithm’s greater confidence in the optimism of observed conditions, in fact, comes with higher returns (although higher scores are also rarer). Another important factor is time: the longer the wait after reaching a benchmark threshold, the higher the average ROI.

In this sense, instead of trying to follow the complex algorithmic strategy “Buy at 80, sell in 24 hours” (which is, again, a futile exercise), real-life traders could maximize their fortunes by buying with higher scores. and keeping for longer.

Variable predictability

A separate internal research stream from Markets Pro looked at whether some currencies are more likely than others to exhibit historically bullish trading conditions before dramatic price increases. This turned out to be the case, with tokens like AXS, MATIC, AAVE, and LUNA leading the pack in terms of the most reliable positive price dynamics after historically favorable setups. Overall, the majority of frequent high VORTECS ™ participants generated strong positive returns.

After a full year in operation, these disparate quantitative tests (the mind-boggling ROIs of live test algorithmic strategies, solid average returns from high VORTECS ™ assets, and constant average returns of individual coins after high scores) present a compelling case of the utility of the “rhymes of history” approach to cryptocurrency trading.

Obviously, a favorable historical outlook, captured by a strong VORTECS ™ Score, is never a guarantee of an imminent rebound. However, an additional pair of algorithmic eyes capable of viewing and comparing billions of historical data points to alert you to bullish setups in digital assets before they materialize can be an incredibly powerful addition to any trader’s toolkit. .

Cointelegraph is a financial information publisher, not an investment advisor. We do not provide personalized or individualized investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile investments and carry significant risk, including the risk of permanent and total loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures and graphics are correct at time of writing or as otherwise specified. Live tested strategies are not recommendations. Consult your financial advisor before making financial decisions.