Faculty of Medicine, between optimism for the new headquarters and high demand

The old and dilapidated buildings of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Panama scream for a relay. The musty smell that is perceived in the vicinity warns of the existing leaks in the most prestigious health training center in the country. And this is just one of the many adversities it faces.

But beyond the aesthetic aspect, the obstacles posed by this problem to continue with the ideal preparation of Panamanian health professionals are of particular concern.

Oris Lam de Calvo, dean of the Faculty of Medicine, looks to the future with optimism, after the President of the Republic, Laurentino Cortizo, announced days ago the construction of the new faculty.

Panama America spoke with Lam de Calvo about the expectations and new opportunities that the modern faculty will offer.

How do you receive the announcement from President Laurentino Cortizo about the construction of the new headquarters: as a reality or a promise?

We look with great optimism at the announcement of President Laurentino Cortizo, because we think it is an opportunity for our long-awaited School of Medicine to become a reality. We look at it with great optimism.

What is the current status of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Panama?

The current state of the infrastructure of the Faculty of Medicine is quite precarious. We have areas closed because we have to make repairs. We have classrooms with leaky walls and ceilings. Others have undergone repairs, but generally speaking, the infrastructure cannot accommodate all of the students we have today.

What is the capacity of students that the faculty has?

We have classrooms that can accommodate 60 to 80 students. We need classrooms that can accommodate 120 students or in other cases, 150. We do not have these classrooms in the current facilities, but we will have them in the new facilities. Right now the enrollment is 1,600 students among all careers (Medicine, Medical Technology, Occupational Health, Emergency Medical Technicians, Nutrition, Radiology).

Are dilapidated facilities currently an obstacle to the training of health professionals?

We are currently with a virtual system. We do the most relevant laboratories and practices in a face-to-face way. We want the new facilities to accept more students because per year we are accepting 200 new medical students. In the new facilities we could accept more students and develop more graduate programs. Due to the virtuality we have been able to attend the groups.

When you fully return to face-to-face and the new faculty is under construction, how will you handle the situation with the classes?

When we return to total presence, it is possible that we continue, in some subjects with a greater number of students and in some semesters, with a hybrid management. They will receive the classes by videoconferences and the laboratories, as they would already be small groups, we will attend them at the current headquarters. We will also be supported by the agreement with The Panama Clinic, which will provide us with three rooms with capacity for a little more than 100 students. We also have rooms at the Santo Tomás Hospital. So we can face the academic part while they build us the new faculty.

What specifications will the new headquarters have and where will it be located?

The new headquarters will be located in the City of Health. This infrastructure will have rooms with more capacity, virtual laboratories, an amphitheater with capacity for 500 people, research centers. We will have more area for schools and departments. We will have a museum, library and a dormitory.

They grant 200 new places to study Medicine per year, but how many students aspire to enter this career?

The entrance exams begin next week. We have a list of 3,460 applicants.

What criteria do you take into account to define the 200 quotas?

The criteria for granting those 200 places are based on two exams that the applicants take and the credits of the last years of high school. They also have to pass a psychological test.

Is the increase in the basic certification exam in Medicine maintained?

Yes, that still stands and is not a high increase. The cost of the exam application goes up 5 dollars. That is, it goes from $ 75 to $ 80 and the issuance of the certification diploma increases $ 25. Go from $ 35 to $ 60.

The pandemic has shown more than ever the importance of Health Sciences careers. How do you see the future of these professions?

All Health Sciences careers (Medicine, Nutrition, Medical Technology, among others) became very important. I urge the graduates of the country’s schools to remain interested because we will always need health personnel, not only for disease care, but also for prevention.

