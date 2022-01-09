Flights to Nicaragua from this Wednesday

The resumption of flights to Nicaragua from Cuba has been confirmed as of this Wednesday through the airline Aruba Airlines.

After a long wait and several cancellations, it appears that Aruba is now ready to honor its duties to customers and begin flights to Nicaragua and Guyana from two Cuban cities.

“Aruba Airlines confirms its restart of operations next Wednesday, January 12, from Cuba to its usual destinations (Guyana and Nicaragua). Leaving from Havana and Camagüey ”, indicates in a statement the ticket sales agency based in the Miramar business center.

According to a tweet from Tours & TravelsCu, “during the weekend we will be informing the itineraries of each affected flight, each passenger will be sent their new ticket directly”.

Repeated cancellations of flights to Nicaragua

Despite the fact that the island’s airport authorities published the schedule of operations on repeated occasions, then the airline was in charge of canceling the flights. The result: hundreds of travelers annoyed with the inconsistency of the company.

Then it was said that the suspensions were due to technical problems with the aircraft, which had been resolved on January 5.

“Today Aruba Airlines has successfully completed the technical work on the aircraft. According to the procedures, two flight tests are required. For this reason, at the end of tomorrow, Thursday 6th or at the latest on Friday 7th, the itineraries will finally be reported ”, stated a previous message.

However, the wait was extended even more and it was not until now that it was finally known when the flights to Nicaragua and Guyana would be restarted.

These are two very important destinations for Cubans. Nicaragua is an extremely attractive destination for Cubans who do shopping tourism. It has also become the gateway to Central America and later the United States for thousands of potential emigrants. Above all, after the free visa for Cubans was established.

Also due to immigration purposes Guyana is a priority. Since the US consular work was suspended in Havana, the US embassy in Guyana has welcomed applicants for the CFRP, family reunification program for Cubans. However, flying to both countries has been an odyssey in recent months.

If you want to buy tickets to Nicaragua you can touch THESE BLUE LETTERS.