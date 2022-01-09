Forty more New York hospitals must suspend non-essential elective procedures for a minimum of two weeks

The New York State Department of Health included 40 hospitals that have been notified to stop elective nonessential surgeries for at least two weeks after reaching the state threshold for “high risk regions” or low capacity.

On November 26, in preparation for the anticipated winter increase in COVID-19 cases, Governor Hochul signed an executive order to ensure that hospital capacity across the state can meet regional needs while maintaining long-term resilience. of the state’s health care infrastructure. The Department issued a guidance related to hospitals on December 3.

Based on the weekly assessment conducted by the Department, the facilities that were added must stop performing elective surgery at the hospital. If their occupancy is greater than 95%, they are also required to suspend elective surgeries at hospital-owned ambulatory surgery centers for a minimum of two weeks. In addition, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in three regions (Mohawk, Finger Lakes and Central), all hospitals in those regions will be included in the affected list.

The criteria used to determine “high risk regions” include the current low capacity of regional beds with 90% or more of beds occupied based on the average of the previous 7 days; o An occupancy rate of 85-90% based on the average of the previous 7 days and a new hospital admission rate for COVID-19 for the region (average of the previous 7 days per 100,000 inhabitants) greater than 4% .

The following procedures are considered essential and are not covered by the Executive Order: cancer (including the diagnostic procedure for suspected cancer), neurosurgery, intractable pain, highly symptomatic patients, transplants, trauma, cardiac with symptoms, vascular procedures that threaten the extremities, dialysis vascular access, and patients who are at clinically high risk of damage if their procedures are not completed.