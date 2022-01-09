Fragmenta Government purchases medicine – Luces del Siglo

This year, the federal government fragmented the consolidated purchase of drugs, the purchase of INSABI and that of UNOPS.

NATALIA VITELA PAREDES / REFORM AGENCY

MEXICO CITY.-This year, the federal government fragmented the consolidated purchase of drugs.

Two partial acquisitions are envisaged: one from the National Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi) and the other from the United Nations Office for Services and Projects (UNOPS).

Enrique Martínez, director of the Pharmaceutical Institute, reported that Pemex is not considered in this scheme of calls.

In the calls issued by Insabi, the demand is made up of just over 844 million pieces of generic drugs and those of UNOPS for 217 million pieces.

These, he said, are partial consolidation processes and represent practically half for an annual consolidation process, which is normally greater than 1.5 billion pieces.

Regarding Pemex’s participation, the expert explained that although it was included in the consolidated purchase of medicines in 2021, the institution resolved the acquisition of medicines on its own, because there was no understanding with UNOPS.

“When he was notified that he was going to receive medicine from UNOPS, (Pemex) I was no longer going to accept them because I had already solved. Pemex participated, but there was no understanding in the fulfillment of the contracts; then, as he directly solved some of his keys, he no longer wants to deal with UNOPS, ”he said.

The specialist indicated that Pemex, which has always had its own health system for its workers, made direct purchases or carried out its own bidding processes.

“It could be impacting no more than 5 percent of the total amounts in the sector. Pemex is relevant, it would appear at the top of the main institutions, but its purchase is extremely less compared to the IMSS, ISSSTE or even Insabi, which mainly represents the states ”, he explained.

At the end of last November, and to face the shortage of medicine, the federal government sidelined UNOPS and announced tenders for 2022.

This will be the fourth different type of consolidated purchase in the health sector in the last four years.

According to Insabi, UNOPS will continue to participate in the supply, since the agreement it signed with that body will be in force until 2024.

For the first semester of 2022, UNOPS plans to contribute 60 percent of the 900 million pieces of medicine and material that, on average, the Country requires in half a year.

The UN agency has bought a total of 878 million pieces for Mexico, of which 330 million were assigned to 2021, a volume that represents 18.3 percent of the 1.8 billion pieces of medicines and healing materials that the health sector requires. year.

