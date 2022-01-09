Francisco has 33 home runs in the postseason

The initialist of the Giants of the Cibao, Juan Francisco, opened the bottom of the ninth episode with a long home run, to give the final advantage to his team 3-2, and leave the Águilas Cibaeñas on the field, in the game held at the Julián Javier stadium, on the day of Saturday 8 of January, of round robin of the winter ball.

In addition to the sensation of the hit, which from the contact stopped the bleachers of their seats, due to the authority with which he connected, Francisco, who has two in the semifinal series, added his 33rd homers in the postseason in the Dominican baseball, and tied with Tony batista on the all-time list, based on WimterBall Data statistics.

According to statistics, the slugger has a total of 81 home runs for life, in the Dominican baseball in regular round and 33 in postseason, second tied with Tony batista de las Águilas Cibaeñas, three from Miguel Tejada, also an eagle, who did it 36 ​​times.

According to data from WimterBall Data, Batista needed 252 matches to achieve it, while Francisco did it in his 178th match.

Tejada, with 36 in 263 games, tops the list; Mendy López, also a harrier, finished his career with 25 in 132 games and David Ortiz of the Leones del Escogido hit 18 full-round hits in Dominican baseball in 121 games.

Home runs of Juan Francisco

according to Lidom statistics

GIANTS OF CIBAO LICEY TIGERS TEMP. MR POST. TOTAL TEMP. MR POST. TOTAL 2021 4 two 6 2019 3 one 4 2020 7 two 9 2018 4 one 5 2010 8 0 8 2017 7 5 12 2009 eleven 3 14 2016 two 4 6 2008 eleven 6 17 2015. 0 0 0 2007 0 one one 2014 7 one 8 41 14 55 2013 3 7 10 2012 9 0 9 2011 5 0 5 40 19 59