From queen to reporter

After handing over the crown as the most beautiful woman in the universe, the Chihuahuan model Andrea Meza Carmona begins a new stage in her career, in which she will reach hundreds of homes thanks to the fact that she accepted the invitation offered by the Telemundo television network to join their ranks as part of their talent.

Saying goodbye to the crown has not been the end for Andrea, quite the opposite: it is a new challenge for the 27-year-old Chihuahuas, who is happy and motivated to contribute to the national entertainment programs of the Hispanic television station as a correspondent for the programs At home with Telemundo, Latinx Now !, and special broadcasts.

Meza is the third Mexican to be crowned Miss Universe. In her role as beauty queen, the Mexican had already shown her talents as a correspondent by participating this year in Telemundo specials such as the Billboard Latin Music Awards and the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“I am very grateful for the opportunities that life presents me and very excited to start this new stage in my professional life with my Telemundo family,” she declared on her social media after joining the Hispanic network.

Meza is popular on social media: he has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, 795 thousand on Facebook and 13.9 on Twitter.

On his Instagram account, Meza showed his happiness with a few simple words: “Happy to be part of @telemundo, my new home!”

About the programs

At home with Telemundo is a magazine program that brings families together, offers entertainment and good news. A show that shows the ingenuity and creativity of the community, gives useful advice, shows funny videos of artists, offers tips on health, cooking and well-being.

Latinx Now! brings you the latest news in Spanish on celebrities, movies, music, television, and exclusive interviews.

“Andrea showed the world who she is, what she is passionate about and what she is capable of accomplishing when she won the coveted Miss Universe title during the 69th edition of the competition this summer,” said Ronald Day, President of Entertainment and Telemundo content.

“Today we are happy to welcome Andrea to the Telemundo family and see her share her talents with our viewers across the country,” he said.

Correspondent love

And at Telemundo, Ryan Antonio, Andrea’s boyfriend, also works as a correspondent. He is originally from Missouri, United States; The 32-year-old man is a TikTok and Instagram influencer and it was precisely on social networks that they met and began their romance.

Ryan studies Spanish and his videos went viral, not only showing that he already has a good level of knowledge in the language, but also showing off his love for soap operas and Latino culture. Such was his fame in social networks that Telemundo hired him to make capsules in the program At home with Telemundo, where Ryan is known as ‘El Güero Farandulero’, and he was even the presenter of the coverage of Miss Universe 2021, where he supported Andrea.

Since Meza confirmed her courtship with the tiktoker, the couple has not stopped spilling honey on social networks, and this time they will also work for the same television company.

