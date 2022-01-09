From war conflicts to the catwalks, the rise of the utilitarian monkey

From having a functional objective in World War II to filling catwalks, streets and even red carpets for their aesthetics, the utility suits that Schiaparelli already designed in the 40s or that Grace Kelly Gardner wore in Mogambo fight to gain a foothold in the funds of wardrobe as a versatile garment.

Khaki tones, camouflage prints or cargo pants are some of the garments that, after wearing war scenes in the World Wars, have made an aesthetic impact on catwalks, movies and trends. The phenomenon, dubbed “utility fashion” by fashion experts, makes the jumpsuit a star garment.

They are worn by Cate Blanchett for dates like the Venice festival to supermodel Irina Shayk or Emily Ratajowski, and they have walked the international catwalks in luxury brands such as Givenchy or Fendi. But the origin of this garment is far from serving an aesthetic purpose, betting everything on functionality.

And it is that this design was thought to facilitate the work of coal boiler cleaners, thus preventing soot from entering through the waist as it is a single piece that, literally, received the name of “boilersuit” (boiler suit) , to later become popular in war scenarios such as the Second World War.

Avoiding snags as it is a single plain piece and in variants such as cotton, the aviation pilots of this period popularized the attire, attributed to the military but which also became a wild card for trades linked to the industrial, the reforms or the construction.

Glamor would later come from the hand of international film stars and fashion muses such as Grace Kelly and Ava Gardner, who in the wardrobe designed by Helen Rose wore this piece, with the sleeves rolled up and the collars turned up in “Mogambo” (1950 ), which, set in Africa, dressed protagonists in utilitarian fashion that was far from haute couture.

In fashion and with an advanced and eccentric vision that outlined her creations, the Italian Elsa Schiaparelli already configured her own version of the utility jumpsuit for women in the early 1940s, in a reversioned option that belted the waist and that It was presented with a scarf around the neck and a multitude of pockets.

The French firm Guy Laroche signed the first utility jumpsuit to appear in fashion magazines, a brown toned jumpsuit also reverted that debuted in this category for the Vogue header in 1964, in front of the lens of Irving Penn and combined with a jacket.

Since then, it has been establishing itself in the wardrobes in a cyclical way, living a heyday in 2019 with the help of firms such as Fendi, Givenchy, Alberta Ferretti and Max Mara, who launched their own versions on the catwalks in earth tones, green and beige. and combined with wide belts or berets.

Cate Blanchett opting for a printed model and another in white, Irina Shayk in a fitted version in electric blue and Georgina Rodríguez in a white piece with the cuffs marked by Gucci’s two-color stripes were some of those responsible for turning the utility jumpsuit into a star of the Venice Film Festival in this edition.

Now and hand in hand with the “genderless” movement in fashion, which advocates genderless garments, the utilitarian jumpsuit is once again entering the trends of the moment, and it does so both in the hands of economic firms such as Zara, H&M or Handle like big firms that during the catwalks this fall bet again on the garment.

From versions with exaggerated structures and shoulder straps in Balenciaga to others that are patterned and adorned with link belts by Chanel. In “oversize” (baggy) patterns and neon shades by Isabel Marant, utility suits are reinvented and positioned as a new basic.