Funes Mori started on the bench, but 2 players were the disappointment in Rayados

January 8, 2022 20:40 hs

Due to the fact that during the week prior to matchday 1, Rogelio Funes Mori tested positive for the virus, the player was not contemplated to start the game against Gallos Blancos as a starter.

The Argentine naturalized Mexican, managed to recover and was taken into account by Javier Aguirre but to integrate the bench of substitutes and in his place it put of holder to Vincent Janssen.

The Dutch forward had some chances to score and was awarded a penalty in the first half, which was later annulled by referee Edgar Morales. The other player who was part of the attack was Vergara. Both ended up busted on social media.

The strong criticism of Janssen and Vergara on social networks

“Vincent and Campbell, who ‘They flew in training’ … they go flying but to the bench” commented the journalist Miguel Arizpe, ironically about how well both players had seen each other in training, according to some media.

