Golden State Warriors starting five leaked when Klay Thompson returns

Through a video on social networks, it was leaked which would be the starting five of the Golden State Warriors when Klay Thompson returns to the NBA season 2021-22.

Turn on the lights, get the cameras ready and be prepared because Klay thompson is getting closer and closer to returning to the action of the NBA after missing two consecutive seasons due to tearing the ligaments in his left knee and the right Achilles tendon.

Thompson gave the great clue about the day and game that the Warriors have scored for their return and, on the eve of the return of one of the ‘Splash Brothers’ (Brothers), leaked on social networks Golden State’s starting quintet with Klay included.

Golden State Warriors comes from losing two road games after falling to Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans, did not play Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, so the next game will be more than crucial to lift the spirits and continue in the top of the NBA 2021-22 season. Klay Thompson, the key.

At the Chase Center stadium they are already preparing what will be the presentation video of the starting quintet for the game vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday, January 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET and … Oh, surprise! The recording was leaked on social media with Klay Thompson in the starting lineup.

