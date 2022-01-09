Granddaughter of Chapo Guzmán sang anthem in boxing function

Editorial Mediotiempo

Frida Sofía Guzmán is the name of a young woman born in Culiacan making his way into the world of music. And although it is still not popular in the artistic environment, It is recognized, since she is the granddaughter of Joaquín Guzmán Loera ‘El Chapo’, who was the most wanted drug trafficker in Mexico and the United States a few years ago.

In her Instagram account, in which she has 71 thousand followers, Frida Sofía shares videos performing songs. One of the most prominent is interpreting “I wanted to forget” by Juan Gabriel in a karaoke with Julio César Chávez, father of Julio César Chávez Jr, who married his mother, Frida Muñoz.

In a video posted on YouTube on September 28, 2020, the young singer is interviewed by the Univisión network after sing the National Anthem in a boxing match held in Durango.

“It feels very parents, it is like one more achievement in this career that I want to do in music. I’m learning guitar and piano, ”says Frida Sofía, who is the daughter of Chapo Guzmán’s eldest son, Edgar Guzmán López, who was murdered on May 8, 2008 in Culiacán.

Frida Sofía’s mother also tried to enter the musical world by participating in the television program “I have talent, a lot of talent”, in which she finished in the first three places.

