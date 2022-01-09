Grupo Firme: how much are tickets for your next concert | Prices | Mexico | MX | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

After a successful tour of U.S, in 2021, the Firm Group returns to its origins with a presentation in Mexico City, the concert most awaited by its fans, as it is the only show that this year the group will give in the country.

As we will remember, months before the band’s vocalist, Eduin Caz, had already told all his followers that there would be a concert in the Mexican capital, but it was this Friday, January 7, that everything was confirmed. That is why we will now present you with all the confirmed details of this recital.

Grupo Firme during its tour of the United States in 2021. (Photo: Grupo Firme / Facebook).

DATE AND PLACE OF THE FIRM GROUP CONCERT IN CDMX

The announcement of the concert that many fans longed for came thanks to a social media post from the Firm Group, in which they detailed everything about that night, in which all the musicians will meet again with their country audience after a 2021 in which they triumphed abroad.

The Grupo Firme concert will be next Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Sun Forum, so all its fans already know where and when they have an appointment scheduled to enjoy the best regional music in Mexico.

“The phenomenon returns to Mexico! The Foro Sol will be the only stage to witness the great concert of Grupo Firme in 2022 ″They wrote in the description of the poster with all the necessary information about that promising day.

SALE AND PRICE OF THE TICKETS FOR THE GRUPO FIRME CONCERT

Tickets for the Grupo Firme concert in Mexico City for March 26 will be in charge of the Ticket Master website and the pre-sale is scheduled for January 11 and 12, so there is not much time to start which will become insane to secure a spot at Foro Sol.

The sale to the general public will begin on January 13 also digitally and it is expected that all tickets will be sold out in a short time, so all fans of the group must be very alert when purchasing that ticket.

Although it has not yet been revealed how much the tickets for the concert will cost, various Mexican media have speculated about it, taking into account previous presentations in that place. These are the possible prices of the tickets to see the Firm Group in CDMX:

Orange C: 480 pesos

Green C: 680 pesos

Orange B: 880 pesos

Green B: 1280 pesos

Orange A: 1580 pesos

Green A: 2480 pesos

Court B GA: 980 pesos

Court A GA: 2080 pesos

SONGS OF THE FIRM GROUP