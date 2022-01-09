Harnaaz Sandhu enjoys her first snowfall in New York

Harnaaz Sandhu is enjoying each of the details that accompany her in her new life adventure, being Miss Universe 2021. The 21-year-old model recently arrived in the city of New York, where the organization assigned him an apartment in which he will live during his reign.

In his early days in the American city, Harnaaz Sandhu had the privilege of enjoying a snowy morning. Moment that he did not hesitate to share it with the more than 3.3 million followers he has on his Instagram account, which became official on December 12 when he won the beauty crown.

Through her stories and a video she shared on her Instagram feed, the beauty queen He related how his first snow in New York. At a first glance, he let us see how the imposing frost is contemplated from his room in the apartment, and how the streets were painted white.

After that and without wanting to stay with the desire to enjoy the snow, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu He came down from his apartment and began to play directly with the ice. In the video, Harnaaz is seen dressed in a black puffer jacket with a hood with gloves and a face mask that allows her to protect herself from the cold.

Also title the video as: “¡The first of many! Captured by @swanbirdnyc @missuniverse @missdivaorg “. And it is that the current Miss Universe will have to spend at least a year in this city, and thus be able to fulfill the busy schedule of commitments that she acquired when she won the pageant in December 2021.

Previously, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu He had shared his enthusiasm for what awaits him on his journey and how happy he is to take on each of them and represent India with great pride. Harnaaz became the third representative from the country of India to win the crown in the contest’s 70-year history.

In addition, he said that he wants to be a recognized figure in Bollywood, where he already has an agreement to participate in two upcoming Punjabi films. “I hope to see myself there because that has always been my passion, but I don’t want to be a normal actress. I want to be an actress who is very influential, who chooses strong characters who break stigmas and stereotypes about who women are“.

Although Harnaaz has recorded his name in history, he believes that it is just another “desi girl”. “Apart from my passions, modeling and acting, I really like gardening because I have always been close to nature and I also enjoy cooking. So I am a more normal girl, like a Desi, I would say.”