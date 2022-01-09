Héctor Herrera presses Diego Simeone and gives the best news to Martino in Mexico

Héctor Herrera surprised the fans of Mexico and Atlético de Madrid by giving them surprising news.

January 8, 2022 18:00

Héctor Herrera is one of the pieces that was in the recovery plan for COVID-19 and began to lose ground in the consieración of the coaches, but in the last hours he delivered excellent news.

On the one hand, Diego Simeone was blunt with HH in the transfer market by not resisting his possible departure from the mattress team in the last hours and began to be associated again with Roma.

On the other hand, given the lack of continuity at the club level, Gerardo Martino began to analyze the possibility of waiting for Herrera to not be called up after being infected and due to the lack of competitive rhythm.

However, in the last few hours, Fox ended up sending shocking news about his future that surprised fans in Mexico and Spain to take a place in the coaches’ plans.

After a few days of isolation, Herrera returned to training together with his teammates and ended up indicating the importance of being one of the spare parts for the future.

In this way, Héctor Herrera imposes his presence and hopes to be taken into account both in Atlético de Madrid and in the Mexican National Team to return to be at the orders of their technical directors.