here a chronology of these – Telemundo New York (47)

A horrendous fire in a Bronx apartment left 19 dead, including nine children, Sunday, and dozens injured.

Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday’s fire was the city’s worst fire disaster since the 1990 Happy Land club crash in the Bronx, and the initial death toll confirms it will be among the deadliest fires in the city. history of the city.

Here’s a look at some of New York City’s worst fires in decades.

Bronx Apartment Fire in 2017





KENA BETANCUR GETTY IMAGE



A 58-year-old woman, her 7-month-old granddaughter, a mother and her 2 and 7-year-old daughters were among the 13 people who died when the fire occurred after a child was playing with a stove. The fire reached the Bronx apartment building in a matter of minutes, just days after Christmas 2017.

Authorities said flames broke out on the first floor of the building and quickly spread through the five-story, 25-unit structure. Authorities said a small child playing with a stove in the first-floor kitchen appears to have started the fire, which was the city’s deadliest residential fire in decades.

High bridge fire of 2007





New York Daily News Archive



A fire believed to have been caused by a space heater killed 10 people, most of them children, and killed at least one entire family.

At the time, it was the city’s deadliest fire since the Happyland disaster.

1990 fire set in Happy Land club in The Bronx

On March 25, 1990, a Cuban refugee named Julio González tried to get his partner back.

González joined the social club Happy land in the Bronx, which was packed with people, mostly immigrants, partying and dancing. His ex-girlfriend, Lydia Feliciano, was going through coats and they had an argument. González was expelled.

Enraged, he returned just after 3:00 a.m., doused gasoline at the only guest exit from Happy land and lit two matches. Then he knocked down the metal front door.

In a matter of minutes, 87 people died.

1976 fire at the Puerto Rican Social Club





New York Daily News Archive



25 people died in a fire at the Puerto Rican Social Club in the Bronx. Authorities later said the fire was started by the spouse of an angry aide.

23rd street fire that occurred in 1966





About 12 FDNY firefighters are killed after a floor collapses while fighting a fire in Manhattan in October 1966. It remained the deadliest day in FDNY history until the attacks of September 11, 2001.