Here are the most predictable tokens of 2021 – for those who knew where to look

The past performance of digital assets is never a guarantee of future price movement. There are never two identical situations in the cryptocurrency market, so even historically similar patterns of a token’s behavior can be tracked by markedly different price action charts.

Still, individual crypto asset price action history often rhymes, giving those who can build this history a huge advantage over other traders. And what is more important, some tokens are much more likely to show recurring behavior than others, making their bullish setups more recognizable ahead of time.

Cointelegraph Markets Pro, a subscription-based data intelligence platform whose job it is to look for regularities in crypto assets’ past trading behavior and alert traders to historically bullish conditions around individual assets, has been active for almost a full year. . Based on one-year token performance data, these are the assets that exhibited historically bullish trading conditions most often, along with their subsequent price dynamics.

Top 20 Digital Assets by Number of Days with VORTECS ™ Score of 80, 85, and 90. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

The graph shows the top 20 digital assets by the total number of instances when they reached a VORTECS ™ Score of 80. The VORTECS ™ Score is an algorithmic indicator that considers a large number of variables around each coin, including market outlook, price movement, social media, sentiment, and trading activity – to assess whether your current conditions are historically bullish, neutral or bearish. Conventionally, VORTECS ™ Scores above 80 are considered confidently bullish, while those of 90 and above indicate the extreme confidence of the model in the tremendously favorable outlook for the asset.

Even though metaverse coins rank number one and three on this list, Decentraland’s Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) and SAND, respectively, no single digital asset sector dominates the chart, with layer one protocol and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens also widely represented in the top 20. It follows from this data that the probability of a token displaying historically favorable trading patterns does not depend on its asset class.

For example, AXS has outperformed Score 80 75 times, while Avalanche’s layer one protocol AVAX token recorded 42 instances of historically favorable outlook and DeFi COTI token was 40 days VORTECS ™ high.

Average earnings generated by the 20 high VORTECS ™ assets 24, 48 and 96 hours after reaching Scores of 80 and 90. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

The second chart presents the average gains for the top performing VORTECS ™ tokens 24, 48 and 96 hours after reaching scores of 80 and 90. Few bars point below zero, but most show solid positive returns , which means that most assets consistently appreciated after showing strong bullish conditions. Here’s AVAX, one of the best:

24 hours after score 80: average gain 2.5%

48 hours after score 80: average gain 5.3%

96 hours after Score 80: average gain 10.4%

24 hours after score 90: average gain of 10.8%

48 hours after score 90: average gain 16.0%

96 hours after score 90: average gain 19.1%

Other high scores boast even more impressive returns over certain time periods. On the one hand, LUNA de Terra did exceptionally well 48 and 96 hours after achieving a VORTECS ™ Score of 90, with an average performance of 31.7% and 40.9%, respectively.

Of course, Some assets performed less consistently, with average yield bars pointing both above and below zero, while others such as AAVE, Loopring’s LRC, and Origin Protocol’s OGN tended to lose value after displaying historically bullish patterns. .

However, the performance of most of the featured assets is overwhelmingly positive, outperforming the market by a wide margin. This trend is seen in hundreds of Score VORTECS ™ instances and remains strong over the 12-month period that included periods of bull, bear and side market action. It may not be a universal law, but there is clearly a sizable group of well-performing crypto tokens whose history often rhymes, much to the delight of expert traders.

Cointelegraph is a financial information publisher, not an investment advisor. We do not provide personalized or individualized investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile investments and carry significant risk, including the risk of permanent and total loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures and graphics are correct at the time of writing or as otherwise specified. Live tested strategies are not recommendations. Consult your financial advisor before making financial decisions.