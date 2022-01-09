Here the teams from Villa Clara, Cienfuegos and La Isla for the 61st National Baseball Series

This Saturday the rosters of three teams were made official for the 61 National Baseball Series that is about to begin: Villa Clara, Cienfuegos and La Isla.
Leopardos and Piratas will once again rely on experienced managers and winners to seek outposts in the Cuban ball standings.
Pedro Jova comes with the difficult mission of giving back to the sugar producers, one of the four historic Cuban baseball, to the rightful place.
The three-time national champion will not have a renowned team, but he is betting on work and discipline to leave behind the 13th place of the previous campaign.
Hundred fires It will not have among its ranks the talented César Prieto, for that reason Pavel Quesada and Luis Vicente Mateo will have to “pull the car” to be able to overcome the seventh place of the last tournament, according to the purposes declared to JIT.
For its part, the Island Pirates present 14 rookies for 61 SNB.
According to the municipal discipline commissioner, Lázaro Labrada González, the goal is to be among the top eight at the end of the first phase.
VILLA CLARA PAYROLL FOR THE 61st NATIONAL BASEBALL SERIES
Receivers
Athlete and shirt number
1 Ariel Pink Eyelash 13
July 2 Enrique Miranda Manso 93
3 Jesús Daniel Olivera León 20
4 Luis Darío Machado Santana 40
Infielders
5 Reidel Pedraza Fernandez 54
6 Yurién Vizcaíno Rodríguez 55
7 Ariel Alejandro Díaz Wall 24
8 Juan Carlos López Rojas 12
9 Frank Carlos Reyes Muñoz 70
10 Christian Leandro Rodríguez García 6
11 Magdiel Alfredo Gómez Ciscal 2
12 Yeniet Pérez Romero 11
13 Yuri Marcos Fernández de Armas 10
14 Eloy Jesús Ferrer Beovides (N) 66
Gardeners
15 Leandro Daimar Turiño Thompson 5
16 Yosbel Alexander Borges Arango 71
17 Elicel Arrechavaleta García (N) 51
18 Andy Zamora Farré 3
19 Ottoniel González Véliz 25
20 Mailon Tomás Alonso Toledo 19
21 Víctor Manuel Hernández Machado (N) 43
Launchers
22 Freddy Asiel Álvarez Sáez 15
23 Alain Sánchez Machado 41
24 Eriel Carrillo Suarez 22
25 Javier Mirabal Espinosa 99
26 Oscar Ernesto Hernández Horta 17
27 Yasmany Hernández Rojas 94
28 Pedro Manuel Castillo Pérez 58
29 Randy Cueto Pérez 23
30 Raider Alfonso Martínez 44
31 Jordys Martínez Amaya 93
32 Oscar Luis Aveille Olivera 77
33 Luis Enrique Medina Torres 90
34 José Carlos Quesada Darias (N) 87
35 Eddy Howard Díaz Pérez 14
36 Marino Fernando Cárdenas Álvarez (N) 39
37 Dairon Daniel Casanova Elutir (N) 98
38 Jorge Félix Castillo Dueñas 92
39 Isael Hernández Martínez 16
40 Daniel Condes González 89
Management collective
1 Pedro Jova Pérez 4 – Director
2 Francisco Javier Carbonell Doménigo 26 – C / Banca
3 Luis Guillermo Jova Quey 17 – Assistant
4 Oscar Machado Acosta 15 – Assistant
5 Humberto Marcos Guevara Yervilla 37 – Father General
6 José Ramón Riscart Caballero 16 – E / Picheo
7 Arael Sánchez Cabello 49 – E / Picheo
8 José Miguel Montes de Oca Beltrán – C / Bates
9 Oscar Alejandro Acosta Olalde – Doctor
10 Francisco Figueredo Piñeiro – Physiotherapist
11 Ernesto Fuentes Domínguez – Psychologist
12 Rosbel Díaz Rodríguez – Statistician
13 Miguel Ángel Montejo Marín – Delegate
14 Ramón Virgilio Moré Flaqué – Commissioner
CIENFUEGOS PAYROLL FOR THE 61st NATIONAL SERIES OF BASEBALL
|RECEIVERS
|No.
|one
|Richel López Martínez
|4
|two
|Pedro Gonzalez Gonzalez
|8
|3
|Edson Manuel Portela Ulacia
|71
|4
|Leonardo Montero Alfonso
|eleven
|FRAME PLAYERS
|No
|5
|Edwin Vassel Pedroso
|27
|6
|Adrián Saturnino Rivera Mora
|13
|7
|Orlando Samuel Santos Castellón
|two
|8
|Pavel Quesada Pedroso
|10
|9
|Barbarian Rodriguez Delgado
|twenty-one
|10
|Luis Vicente Mateo Terry
|one
|eleven
|Frank Peralta Bello
|6
|12
|Xian Vega Urrutia
|5
|13
|Jose Manuel Oramas Vera
|23
|GARDENERS
|No
|14
|Yusniel Ibáñez Aragon
|17
|fifteen
|Juan Miguel Soriano Garcia
|54
|16
|Yosniel Emilio Pérez Moreno
|68
|17
|Asiel Rodríguez Sardiñas
|55
|18
|Dany Oramas Navarro (N)
|14
|19
|Jose Manuel Borroto (N)
|56
|twenty
|Carlos Javier Chirino Pérez
|22
|twenty-one
|Alain Soto Duarte
|29
|PITCHERS
|No
|22
|Carlos Damian Ramirez Goitizolo
|52
|23
|Abel Campos Carrazana
|41
|24
|Hermes Gonzalez Leon
|91
|25
|Luis Alejandro Serpa Socarrás
|35
|26
|Alex Daniel Pérez Ramos
|63
|27
|José Andrés Córdova Vázquez
|97
|28
|Isaly Santiago Sotolongo
|74
|29
|Marlon Muñoz Antunez
|75
|30
|Maikel Borrel Clavelo (N)
|61
|31
|Pedro Mesa Muñiz
|25
|32
|Luis A. Santana Rodriguez (N)
|84
|33
|Armando Berovidez de Armas (N)
|fifteen
|3. 4
|Lazaro Idael Diaz Aguila (N)
|18
|35
|Cristian Borges Rolando
|51
|36
|Dilan Varela Quintero (N)
|78
|37
|Kevin Hernandez Mendez (N)
|65
|38
|Lazaro Alomá Lara (N)
|62
|39
|Pedro Soca González (N)
|16
|40
|Yasmani Insua Morfa
|49
|ADDRESS
|No
|one
|Alain Álvarez Moya (Director)
|24
|two
|Jorge Robeysi Rodríguez Suárez (Physical trainer)
|19
|3
|Emilio Chaviano Rajadel (Assistant)
|3. 4
|4
|Remberto Rossell Aponte (Batting Coach)
|26
|5
|José García Uña (Bench Coach)
|23
|6
|Leonel Mesa Morejón (Pitching coach)
|59
|7
|Henry Roa López (Pitching coach)
|twenty
|8
|Isaly Sevilla Piñeiro (Delegate)
|9
|Hazmel Alfonso Rodríguez (Doctor)
|10
|Emilio Villa Villegas (Physiotherapist)
|eleven
|Guillermo Martínez Brito (Psychologist)
|12
|Pablo Gray Fernández (Cargabates)
|13
|Raudel Salabarría de la Rosa (Statistician)
|14
|Jesús Gómez Mendoza (Commissioner)
ISLAND PAYROLL FOR THE 61st NATIONAL BASEBALL SERIES
Receivers: Jordanys Acebal Pérez, Cesar Vega Revé and the newcomers Missel Cañete Gutiérrez and Alexander Cuenca Rodríguez.
Frame: Luis Felipe Rivera, Daniel Gálvez Guerra, Yasmany Viera García, Akimo Jiménez Oliva, Luis Ángel Rojas Aguilar, Javier Santamaría Casero, Eddy Rodríguez Lugo and Laidel Águila Otamendi.
Gardeners: Leonardo Urgellés González, Eliseo Rojas Castellanos, Jhonys Hardy González, José Luis Bring Guerra and Alexander Almarales Pérez.
Launchers: Wilber Pérez Rodríguez, Yunier Gamboa Correoso, Jonathan Carbó Campoalegre, Franklin Quintana Gamboa, Miguel Ángel Lastra González, Ángel Herrera Escalona, Luis Padrino Ferrari and Kendry Hernández Brown, and rookies Dorvis Navarro Queralta, Alberto Hechavarría González, Yadier Garay Rosabal, Onelio Carmenate Carbó and Gabriel Leyva López.
Booking: Kevin Guerra Hidalgo, Yoannys Jesús Oliva Martínez, Hendrik Mario Castillo Bárzaga, Teivis Enrique Paumier Boloy, Erick Valenzuela Spengle, Kevin Luis Baños López, Roberto Rodríguez Díaz and Dairon Solórzano Suárez.
Direction: DT Armando Johnson, José Acosta, as bench coach, Rusbel Hernández and Jorge Tamayo as assistants; Dioel Reyes as physical trainer and Carlos Luis Soto and Ricardo Leyva in front of the pitching.
With information from JIT.