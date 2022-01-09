Here the teams from Villa Clara, Cienfuegos and La Isla for the 61st National Baseball Series

This Saturday the rosters of three teams were made official for the 61 National Baseball Series that is about to begin: Villa Clara, Cienfuegos and La Isla.

Leopardos and Piratas will once again rely on experienced managers and winners to seek outposts in the Cuban ball standings.

Pedro Jova comes with the difficult mission of giving back to the sugar producers, one of the four historic Cuban baseball, to the rightful place.

The three-time national champion will not have a renowned team, but he is betting on work and discipline to leave behind the 13th place of the previous campaign.

Hundred fires It will not have among its ranks the talented César Prieto, for that reason Pavel Quesada and Luis Vicente Mateo will have to “pull the car” to be able to overcome the seventh place of the last tournament, according to the purposes declared to JIT.

For its part, the Island Pirates present 14 rookies for 61 SNB.

According to the municipal discipline commissioner, Lázaro Labrada González, the goal is to be among the top eight at the end of the first phase.

VILLA CLARA PAYROLL FOR THE 61st NATIONAL BASEBALL SERIES

Receivers

Athlete and shirt number

1 Ariel Pink Eyelash 13

July 2 Enrique Miranda Manso 93

3 Jesús Daniel Olivera León 20

4 Luis Darío Machado Santana 40

Infielders

5 Reidel Pedraza Fernandez 54

6 Yurién Vizcaíno Rodríguez 55

7 Ariel Alejandro Díaz Wall 24

8 Juan Carlos López Rojas 12

9 Frank Carlos Reyes Muñoz 70

10 Christian Leandro Rodríguez García 6

11 Magdiel Alfredo Gómez Ciscal 2

12 Yeniet Pérez Romero 11

13 Yuri Marcos Fernández de Armas 10

14 Eloy Jesús Ferrer Beovides (N) 66

Gardeners

15 Leandro Daimar Turiño Thompson 5

16 Yosbel Alexander Borges Arango 71

17 Elicel Arrechavaleta García (N) 51

18 Andy Zamora Farré 3

19 Ottoniel González Véliz 25

20 Mailon Tomás Alonso Toledo 19

21 Víctor Manuel Hernández Machado (N) 43

Launchers

22 Freddy Asiel Álvarez Sáez 15

23 Alain Sánchez Machado 41

24 Eriel Carrillo Suarez 22

25 Javier Mirabal Espinosa 99

26 Oscar Ernesto Hernández Horta 17

27 Yasmany Hernández Rojas 94

28 Pedro Manuel Castillo Pérez 58

29 Randy Cueto Pérez 23

30 Raider Alfonso Martínez 44

31 Jordys Martínez Amaya 93

32 Oscar Luis Aveille Olivera 77

33 Luis Enrique Medina Torres 90

34 José Carlos Quesada Darias (N) 87

35 Eddy Howard Díaz Pérez 14

36 Marino Fernando Cárdenas Álvarez (N) 39

37 Dairon Daniel Casanova Elutir (N) 98

38 Jorge Félix Castillo Dueñas 92

39 Isael Hernández Martínez 16

40 Daniel Condes González 89

Management collective

1 Pedro Jova Pérez 4 – Director

2 Francisco Javier Carbonell Doménigo 26 – C / Banca

3 Luis Guillermo Jova Quey 17 – Assistant

4 Oscar Machado Acosta 15 – Assistant

5 Humberto Marcos Guevara Yervilla 37 – Father General

6 José Ramón Riscart Caballero 16 – E / Picheo

7 Arael Sánchez Cabello 49 – E / Picheo

8 José Miguel Montes de Oca Beltrán – C / Bates

9 Oscar Alejandro Acosta Olalde – Doctor

10 Francisco Figueredo Piñeiro – Physiotherapist

11 Ernesto Fuentes Domínguez – Psychologist

12 Rosbel Díaz Rodríguez – Statistician

13 Miguel Ángel Montejo Marín – Delegate

14 Ramón Virgilio Moré Flaqué – Commissioner

CIENFUEGOS PAYROLL FOR THE 61st NATIONAL SERIES OF BASEBALL

RECEIVERS No. one Richel López Martínez 4 two Pedro Gonzalez Gonzalez 8 3 Edson Manuel Portela Ulacia 71 4 Leonardo Montero Alfonso eleven FRAME PLAYERS No 5 Edwin Vassel Pedroso 27 6 Adrián Saturnino Rivera Mora 13 7 Orlando Samuel Santos Castellón two 8 Pavel Quesada Pedroso 10 9 Barbarian Rodriguez Delgado twenty-one 10 Luis Vicente Mateo Terry one eleven Frank Peralta Bello 6 12 Xian Vega Urrutia 5 13 Jose Manuel Oramas Vera 23 GARDENERS No 14 Yusniel Ibáñez Aragon 17 fifteen Juan Miguel Soriano Garcia 54 16 Yosniel Emilio Pérez Moreno 68 17 Asiel Rodríguez Sardiñas 55 18 Dany Oramas Navarro (N) 14 19 Jose Manuel Borroto (N) 56 twenty Carlos Javier Chirino Pérez 22 twenty-one Alain Soto Duarte 29 PITCHERS No 22 Carlos Damian Ramirez Goitizolo 52 23 Abel Campos Carrazana 41 24 Hermes Gonzalez Leon 91 25 Luis Alejandro Serpa Socarrás 35 26 Alex Daniel Pérez Ramos 63 27 José Andrés Córdova Vázquez 97 28 Isaly Santiago Sotolongo 74 29 Marlon Muñoz Antunez 75 30 Maikel Borrel Clavelo (N) 61 31 Pedro Mesa Muñiz 25 32 Luis A. Santana Rodriguez (N) 84 33 Armando Berovidez de Armas (N) fifteen 3. 4 Lazaro Idael Diaz Aguila (N) 18 35 Cristian Borges Rolando 51 36 Dilan Varela Quintero (N) 78 37 Kevin Hernandez Mendez (N) 65 38 Lazaro Alomá Lara (N) 62 39 Pedro Soca González (N) 16 40 Yasmani Insua Morfa 49 ADDRESS No one Alain Álvarez Moya (Director) 24 two Jorge Robeysi Rodríguez Suárez (Physical trainer) 19 3 Emilio Chaviano Rajadel (Assistant) 3. 4 4 Remberto Rossell Aponte (Batting Coach) 26 5 José García Uña (Bench Coach) 23 6 Leonel Mesa Morejón (Pitching coach) 59 7 Henry Roa López (Pitching coach) twenty 8 Isaly Sevilla Piñeiro (Delegate) 9 Hazmel Alfonso Rodríguez (Doctor) 10 Emilio Villa Villegas (Physiotherapist) eleven Guillermo Martínez Brito (Psychologist) 12 Pablo Gray Fernández (Cargabates) 13 Raudel Salabarría de la Rosa (Statistician) 14 Jesús Gómez Mendoza (Commissioner)

ISLAND PAYROLL FOR THE 61st NATIONAL BASEBALL SERIES

Receivers: Jordanys Acebal Pérez, Cesar Vega Revé and the newcomers Missel Cañete Gutiérrez and Alexander Cuenca Rodríguez.

Frame: Luis Felipe Rivera, Daniel Gálvez Guerra, Yasmany Viera García, Akimo Jiménez Oliva, Luis Ángel Rojas Aguilar, Javier Santamaría Casero, Eddy Rodríguez Lugo and Laidel Águila Otamendi.

Gardeners: Leonardo Urgellés González, Eliseo Rojas Castellanos, Jhonys Hardy González, José Luis Bring Guerra and Alexander Almarales Pérez.

Launchers: Wilber Pérez Rodríguez, Yunier Gamboa Correoso, Jonathan Carbó Campoalegre, Franklin Quintana Gamboa, Miguel Ángel Lastra González, Ángel Herrera Escalona, ​​Luis Padrino Ferrari and Kendry Hernández Brown, and rookies Dorvis Navarro Queralta, Alberto Hechavarría González, Yadier Garay Rosabal, Onelio Carmenate Carbó and Gabriel Leyva López.

Booking: Kevin Guerra Hidalgo, Yoannys Jesús Oliva Martínez, Hendrik Mario Castillo Bárzaga, Teivis Enrique Paumier Boloy, Erick Valenzuela Spengle, Kevin Luis Baños López, Roberto Rodríguez Díaz and Dairon Solórzano Suárez.

Direction: DT Armando Johnson, José Acosta, as bench coach, Rusbel Hernández and Jorge Tamayo as assistants; Dioel Reyes as physical trainer and Carlos Luis Soto and Ricardo Leyva in front of the pitching.

