Hiram Mier is positive for covid-19 and is out of Chivas against Mazatlán

Chivas will have one more loss for testing positive for covid-19, although the good news is that recovered Fernando Beltrán, who already tested negative in the last test performed.

Although Guadalajara did not disclose the name of the new positive, it is known that he is the defender Hiram Mier, who is already isolated and will not play this Sunday against Mazatlán FC.

“The Directorate of Sports Sciences of Chivas informs that according to internal protocols constant monitoring continues to detect covid infections in time, and try to avoid putting more people at risk, ”Chivas said.

“Derived from those procedures, this Saturday 1 new positive case was detected that he was immediately isolated and will be kept under medical follow-up like the rest of his colleagues who were announced in advance.

Just in the week, Chivas had three positive elements: Roberto Alvarado, Luis Olivas and Beltrán, but the latter already has a negative PCR test.

“On the other hand, Fernando Beltrán, who was one of the positive cases detected in previous days, He has already tested negative in his PCR test so he can return to activities in accordance with the provisions of the Liga MX health protocol, ”added Chivas.

With this low, Gilberto Sepúlveda will partner with Antonio Briseño at the Chivas headquarters, which will debut this Sunday in the Clausura 2022 receiving the Mazatlán FC Gunners.

The visit also has two positive cases of coronavirus.