his apartment was a storage room

2022-01-09
Netflix will premiere on January 27 the documentary of Georgina rodriguez, the couple of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been promoting said material through their social networks.
Georgina reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo is forbidden to do
The Spanish model with Argentine roots published a small video on Instagram where she reveals how her first days in Madrid were and how complicated they were.
Georgina, 27, admitted that he could not rent an apartment with amenities in the capital of Spain because the money was not enough to make ends meet and ended up living in an apartment that was used to store different objects that were no longer used.
” My arrival in Madrid was tremendous. I was looking for a lot of cheap apartments, which cost around 300 euros a month and I ended up in a flat that had been a storage room. It was very cold in winter and scorching heat in summer ”, he says. Rodriguez in a preview of his documentary.
The video posted by the beautiful model shows images of her life and recognizes that having crossed paths with the Portuguese striker was a tremendous blessing. “The day I met Cristiano, my life changed,” he sentenced.
Georgina started dating Ronaldo in late 2016 when I was a sales clerk in a store Gucci in Madrid, a city he came to from Jaca, a town in the province of Huesca, where he had settled with his family.
The Spaniard is the mother of Alana Martina, the only daughter who Christian she has not had through a surrogate, although the couple is expecting a set of twins. They have both raised Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva and Mateo and live quietly in Manchester.