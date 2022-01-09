his apartment was a storage room

2022-01-09

Netflix will premiere on January 27 the documentary of Georgina rodriguez, the couple of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been promoting said material through their social networks.

The Spanish model with Argentine roots published a small video on Instagram where she reveals how her first days in Madrid were and how complicated they were.

Georgina, 27, admitted that he could not rent an apartment with amenities in the capital of Spain because the money was not enough to make ends meet and ended up living in an apartment that was used to store different objects that were no longer used.

” My arrival in Madrid was tremendous. I was looking for a lot of cheap apartments, which cost around 300 euros a month and I ended up in a flat that had been a storage room. It was very cold in winter and scorching heat in summer ”, he says. Rodriguez in a preview of his documentary.