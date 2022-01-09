Honduran Kevin López will leave Motagua and go to Comunicaciones de Guatemala

2022-01-08

Motagua continues to weaken for him Closing tournament 2022 and this Saturday the fifth loss of the blue box is confirmed for the championship that starts next weekend.

The right winger and the best player of the season, Kevin Lopez, has decided to leave Honduras and not comply with the remaining six months of contract with Motagua since there was a clause that if he received an interesting offer from abroad, he would be free to leave.

The player of 25 years He will soon be signing his contract with the Chapin team that is currently the monarch of the Concacaf League that precisely beat the Hondurans.

López arrives at the request of the Uruguayan coach Willy Coito who was impressed with the level shown by Kevin in the international tournament.

Kevin Before signing he had received an offer from an agent to go to the MLS Austin FC, However, this offer was never official, so it decided to hold talks with Communications, who did present a formal offer.

ANOTHER LOW FOR MOTAGUA

In this way López becomes the fifth footballer to leave the blue institution. The first to do so was Carlos “Muma” Fernández who went to Venados of the Expansión League in Mexico.

Later they announced the casualties of the Argentines Gonzalo Klusener and Matías Galvaliz, in addition Marco Vega terminated his contract due to problems with coach Diego Vázquez.

Regarding signings, the blue box has made striker Ángel Tejeda official and will soon announce Argentine veteran Franco Olego from Olimpo in Argentina