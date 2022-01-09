Hospitalizations for COVID-19 could be more than 1,000 if infections are not stopped, warns biostatistician

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 could exceed 1,000, if infections are not stopped, particularly among older adults, predicted this Saturday the biostatistician and professor at Harvard University, Rafael Irizarry.

The scientist specified that hospitalizations in Puerto Rico have doubled every five days for three weeks. Based on the data collected and shared by the Department of Health, Irizarry shared several possible scenarios regarding the figure in the coming days.

“It is always difficult to predict. That is why we calculate possible scenarios that allow you to prepare properly. If the growth we have seen continues, it would rise to over 1,000 (hospitalizations) in four to five days, “he warned.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus reached 718 people on Friday, January 7, Salud confirmed in its report today, Saturday. The figure sets a new record for single-day hospitalizations on the island during the pandemic period.

Of the total inmates, 642 are adults and 76 are pediatric, of which 78 and 2 are in intensive care, respectively. The previous record had been reported on December 10, 2020, with 657 hospitalizations.

There are other encouraging scenarios, which depend on stopping the increase in infections, particularly among older adults. If cases in the elderly population stop growing, Irizarry estimates that hospitalizations would continue to rise over the next two to three days, but then there would be a plateau. “If they start to go down, hospitalizations would start to go down in about two to three days,” he said.

Until this afternoon, the average number of daily cases was 408 for the line between 65 and 74 years and 244 between 75 years or more. On December 12, both rates were 8.3 and 6.9, respectively.

“We are truly at the top”

Given the record numbers of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and a decrease in the number of personnel available to care for those incarcerated in hospitals, the infectologist Miguel Colón Pérez today made an urgent call to the public to use the tools available to avoid the severe symptoms of the disease and not to go to the emergency rooms if that visit is not necessary.

“The problem is not the beds, we have beds. The problem is that we are truly short-staffed. We do not have the nursing staff and technicians to service those patients. Many are out, because they have COVID, or because they had contact (direct with a positive). Many are exhausted, ”Colón shared., who is a doctor at the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital in Hato Rey, the Ashford Hospital in Condado and the Municipal Hospital of San Juan. The greatest impact, he said, is on the nursing staff, respiratory therapists and emergency room doctors.

“We can’t take it anymore, because until we recover the staff that is out, we are truly at our best,” he stressed.

Although there is general recognition that the current active staff is not sufficient to care for the number of patients incarcerated for COVID-19 and other conditions throughout the island, neither the Health Department nor the Hospital Association have answered questions posed by this means. , around the specific number of health workers in hospital institutions and the ability to care for patients under adequate working and service conditions, beyond the number of beds presumably available.

“The average stay of these patients is shorter, because we have seen that with omicron it is less severe, but certainly the more positive we have, of course we are going to have more hospitalized patients,” said the secretary Carlos Mellado in statements to the media today, during one of the vaccination events in Fajardo.

Mellado indicated that omicron symptoms are more notable in the upper respiratory tract. “In other words, it gives more sinusitis, more congestion and less bronchopneumonia. Certainly, in older patients with influenza, with any respiratory disease, who are immunocompromised, who have some type of chronic disease, they will always have bronchopneumonia. However, we are seeing less case of bronchopneumonia, “he said.

“The call is to stay at home, avoid crowds, use your mask and definitely the third dose (of the vaccine),” he warned.

The high number of hospitalizations is a reflection of the high volume of infections that surround the archipelago, with a positivity rate of 39.76%, an average of 1,808 daily positives in molecular tests and an average of 4,486 daily positives in antigen tests, for the after seven days.

“The situation with omicron is very serious, with a record number of cases and today, a record number of hospitalizations. To say that the clinical manifestations are milder is like talking about a downpour where, although it rains less, it rains for more days: more water falls and floods your systems, “the doctor said on Twitter. Daniel Colon Ramos, president of the Scientific Coalition.

The upturn caused by omicron also occurs in the midst of a period in which there is regularly an increase in hospitalized older adults, added, for his part, the infectologist Colón Pérez. “Christmas is always a period where many older adults are admitted and where we have high mortality,” he said.

The doctor also said that among those hospitalized there are also “incidental” patients of COVID-19, who come to the hospital for some other condition or emergency and, when they are tested for COVID-19, they test positive, which implies making changes in the way the patient is treated. That can also have an effect on scheduled hospitalizations and mortality risk, depending on the diagnosis.

“If they go to the operating room, that makes a difference,” he explained. For example, in a patient who arrives at the hospital for a heart attack, a diagnosis with COVID-19 may imply an increased risk of mortality during an urgent surgical intervention, as it can cause the operation to be delayed, if the diagnosis allows it. .

Columbus did three main calls to people. Number one, go to the laboratories for a test, only if they present symptoms or were identified as direct contacts -after five days after exposure-. Number two, if you have mild to moderate symptoms, contact your primary doctor for an evaluation first, rather than going to an emergency room. And number three, in addition to vaccination, take advantage of and use monoclonal treatments and oral antiviral drugs, which are tools available to avoid the development of severe symptoms and hospitalizations.

“The message is that they try to come to the hospital only if they have an emergency. Try to use the resources we have, which are pills and monoclonal antibodies. Try not to get to the hospital ”, he pointed out.

In the same direction, the Former State epidemiologist, Ángeles Rodríguez, called for public awareness, underlining that beyond any executive order or government mandate in force, it is up to people to practice the prevention measures that health workers have been recommending.

“Many attempts have been made by making a series of executive orders, but I think that by now, with two years of experience with COVID, people should be getting the message, but it is not getting through. People keep doing what they want. In a country where most of us are adults, the government does not have to tell you to stay at home, do not have a party, wash your hands and put on your mask, “he said.

“I was hoping that by now the numbers were going down instead of going up. What he means is that people are not doing what they have to do, “he added.

The epidemiologist Roberta LugoOn the other hand, he noted that the dramatic rise in hospitalizations is the first effect of the rebound in cases that has impacted during the past three weeks. The next effect is the increase in fatalities.

“The deaths, I hope they do not reach record figures,” he said, reiterating a call for people to receive their booster dose and get vaccinated, if they have not already done so.

The booster dose of the vaccines against COVID-19 reincorporates the effectiveness of the drugs against the infection, severity, hospitalization and death after the contagion of coronavirus, evidenced an analysis of last December carried out with vaccination data and infections in Puerto Rico, by Irizarry and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the Department of Health, Mónica Robles Fontán.

Specifically, after a booster injection, the effectiveness increased to 87% for Moderna and 82% for Pfizer-BioNTech, while the effectiveness of Janssen followed by a boost from one of the other two manufacturers increased the protection to 88%.

In addition to complying with what is established by executive order, such as the closure of businesses and Prohibition Law between 12:00 midnight and 5:00 a.m., the compulsory reinforcement for health and education personnel, the limitation of capacity in food and drink establishments, among other mandates, Lugo said that “as fellow citizens it is important to reinforce preventive measures to avoid exposure to the virus. We know that the omicron variant is highly transmissible and we must be more careful. It is also important that employers reinforce what virtual work is, as long as it is possible ”.