How an executive predicted the cell phone era in 1953

We live in a world where smartphones abound, which with their wide range of tools make life easier for us. However, at some point they meant something unique and new to people. Has anyone imagined the transformation that standard telephones would have in the future? The answer is yes, there was.

In all of human history, not a single piece of technology has emerged out of nowhere. So, before smartphones appeared on the market in the 2000s, those who were close to the telecommunications industry already had an idea of ​​what would eventually become one of the most widely used devices.

You will be interested in:

Representation for this rests with Mark R. Sullivan, Director of the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company. On April 9, 1953, during a conference in Pasadena, California, the executive stated:

“This is my prophecy: In its final development, the phone will be carried by the individual, perhaps just like how we wear a watch today. It probably won’t require a dial or an equivalent and I think users will be able to see each other, if they want, while talking. Who knows, but it can probably be translated from one language to another ”.

The director delivered his speech at a time when the rotary phone (also known as a rotary phone) was the most advanced personal communication device in American homes, making pocket phones capable of making video calls and translating messages only they looked like material for a science fiction movie.

But that’s right, Sullivan predicted the era of smartphones, which include video conferencing, smart watches, and a system similar to Google Translate. And his words were featured in a clipping from the Associated Press article in the Tacoma News Tribune.

The article with Sullivan’s predictions appeared two days after the speech under the title “There will be no escape from the phones in the future,” which makes his prophecy even more chilling in these times, more than it was almost 70 years ago. years.

Sullivan was born in Oakland in 1896. He lived in San Francisco with his wife and daughter and worked his way to the top of their company, where he started as a traffic clerk at age 16. He also served on the board of directors of the American Trust Company.

As such, Sullivan was highly respected and was regularly asked to impart his professional wisdom at conferences and business forums. In fact, according to KQED, only three years before his prediction Sullivan appeared in The San Francisco Examiner newspaper talking about the latest innovations in telephone technology.

The advance I was most proud of was a new device the size of a small typewriter that automatically calculated the duration of phone calls. This eliminated the need for an operator to record the call for accounting purposes.

Sullivan died in 1985 at the age of 89, so sadly, he was unable to witness the major technological advancements that allowed the phone to be what it is now. But at least he lived long enough to see the debut of the first commercial cell phone: the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X.

This phone was definitely not the size of a watch and cost $ 3,995 in 1983 (about $ 11,000 today). But Sullivan probably saw this development as a sign that his vision would come true.

