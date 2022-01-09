How is the Free Crypto Market

The portal was founded in Argentina and seeks investments to face its expansion. The keys to the marketplace that accepts Bitcoin Ethereum and USDT

“At the time, it was understood that crypto were a store of value but that’s changing“This is how Emiliano Della Rosa, CEO of CryptoAvisos.com, refers to the way in which more and more people are turning to buying and selling products with cryptocurrencies.

CryptoAvisos.com is a marketplace in the style of Free Market that allows you to buy or sell goods, products and services with virtual currencies, specifically stablecoins, that is, those that set their price at par with another asset, such as the US dollar.

“We were noticing that there was a need for a space like this that would bring buyers and sellers together because we understood that until now the sale with crypto was distributed in Facebook and Telegram groups in a rather more disorganized way. Our proposal comes to solve precisely that demand, “he explains.

CyptoAvisos.com offers various services: trades, artists, designers or programmers. There is also a section for estate, where houses or land are sold and rented on a temporary, permanent and vacation basis.

They are also sold vehicles of all kinds, such as cars, trucks and tractors, in addition to technology, which includes everything from cell phones and computers to crypto mining equipment.

“The market has been growing well and evenly. sold three properties and 16 vehicles, but what is moving the most is the technology business. Cell phones and notebooks come out a lot. Also videogames and mining “, details the CEO.

According to Della Rosa, the transition from crypto as a form of savings to a marketing method is already a fact. “Today there is many ways to use crypto and CryptoAvisos is one of those ways. For example, those who make a difference from decentralized finance maybe they invest in a car or a property or also in something smaller like a cell phone or change the bicycle “, he assures.

According to the executive, this “has been happening”, especially “since last year. It is something which has grown a lot and we see it on our platform: There is a lot of interest in buying paying with crypto because it is also super simple. Its alot simpler and safer to operate with crypto than with physical money. ”

“Imagine that you are going to buy a property and you have to move with u $ s100,000 in ticket. That is unsafe, uncomfortable, and a risk. Instead, moving with crypto allows you to make a One dollar or one million dollar operation in the same way and with the same level of security“defines Della Rosa.

On the platform, the price of products is shown in stable currency, but the value in Bitcoin and Ether is also offered as a reference.

“The novelty these days is that we are now implementing a smart contract that facilitates the payment process. You directly connect your wallet to the site and you can pay through that option. Until now, you only leveraged the trust you had in other people, who in fact is someone you don’t know, “he says.

And he explains that “now what we are doing is –through our smart contract– retain the funds from the operation and once you as the buyer receive the product, we release the funds“, Explain.

What’s coming

In addition to individuals there is also a support for stores and companies of all sectors. Currently exist 130 business profiles who are helped to start selling with crypto.

The platform was officially launched on April 1, 2021 with 100 registered users and today it already has 3,200. “The beginning was carried out in a very calm way, we did not invest in advertising but rather all the growth we had was thanks to the support of the crypto community. This year we are going to work on moving the marketing part a lot and generating much more volume, “he anticipates.

According to Della Rosa, it all started at zero cost, making the platform with the modification of an open source, so everything was built with its own investment. This year, the goal is to finish closing the business model and look for external investments.

“As part of the launch strategy until now, we have been working without charging a commission. Starting this year, we are going to work on a business model that charge a small commission, but that will be very competitive. The exact number is not yet defined but it will be between 2% or 3% at most, “he details.

From Della Rosa’s point of view, “in Argentina there are the conditions for crypto trading continues to grow: the peso has been unsustainable for a long time and the dollar is inaccessible. The same thing is happening at the regional level. ”

In this context, “for the moment nothing prevents buying and selling. Obviously, if you buy a car or property, as they are registrable goods, the ticket will put the equivalent in pesos, but there is nothing that prevents you from charging in crypto. It can be done quietly, “he explains.

Della Rosa is convinced that this modality will continue to consolidate. “What we are doing is simply accompany that growth, but everything is going to turn to that side: seek comfort. In the pandemic, confidence in e-commerce and marketplaces grew a lot and people who perhaps did not trust online shopping began to do so “, he analyzes.

Specifically about the crypto world, the CEO assures that he is convinced that these currencies are no longer just a store of value:

“Obviously they are the best option in that sense, but I also trust that he is going to leave. giving more and more this alternative to use them to buy“, he assures and concludes:” This is going to last and something great is going to be built. The ball is running at an ever faster speed. “