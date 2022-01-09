how the Colombian economy will fare in 2022 – Sectors – Economy

Without forgetting that they are not exclusive phenomena of Colombia, since inflation and the dollar are a cause for concern in many countries, the truth is that 2022 has started with many people complaining about how expensive life is, especially food. For example, potatoes are costing more than twice as much as a year ago. Several factors influence this situation: the reactivation, the crisis in the supply chains, the uncertainty due to the pandemic and even political aspects, such as who is going to be the next president of the country.

The cost of living and the price of the dollar ended 2021 skyrocketing. The first of these indicators closed at levels of 5.62 percent, according to Dane, while the second was around 4,000 pesos.

What economists and businessmen foresee is that the beginning of 2022 will not be easy on these two fronts, since they estimate that in inflationary terms Colombia could even be around 7 percent, while on the exchange front it would not be surprising that the The cost of the dollar will appear at 4,400 pesos or more, at least, in the first quarter.

They are still the effects of the pandemic, say some analysts consulted, who also consider that in the coming year other factors will be added that will exert greater pressure on these and other indicators.

One of the main ones is that we are entering an electoral year, in which many fundamental issues for the future of the country will depend, to a large extent, on the results on that front

This week Bloomberg reported to the world the following: “The Colombian peso started the new year reaching a post-pandemic low. It may be a sign of things to come before the presidential election on May 29. While the coin is undervalued based on fundamental factors, the presidential and parliamentary elections are likely to stoke tensions and ‘moderate a return to fair value,’ wrote Kathryn Rooney Vera, head of research and strategy at Bulltick LLC, based in Miami ”.

“The peso,” Bloomberg continues, “fell almost 16 percent in 2021, despite a rise of more than 50 percent in the price of oil. That weakness has become familiar across the Andean region in the past year: currencies plummeting when left-wing candidates rise in polls and ultimately win elections, scaring investors accustomed to decades of market-friendly policies. Not even higher commodity prices or interest rate hikes could save the Chilean peso and the Peruvian sol last year. Nor is it very likely that these factors will come to the rescue of the Colombian peso in 2022 ”.

Parallel to this is a global logistics crisis that has not been resolved. And in the opinion of Bruce Mac Master, president of the National Association of Businessmen of Colombia (Andi), it will take all this year to try to reach the levels that were had before the pandemic. “The reason for the high inflation is the global impact that the high cost of logistics has been having, derived from the measures adopted to contain the pandemic, which led to the closure of a large part of the borders,” says Mac Master.

To this situation, which hit all the economies of the planet, raising the costs of raw materials, other negative factors are added in Colombia such as the national strike (April-May), which impacted the supply chains, and the increased demand of households, which skyrocketed food inflation by more than 17 percent last year.

It was not the only thing. Another aspect that contributed to the increase in inflation to levels of 5.62 percent was the rise in regulated prices (energy, electricity, gas, water and gasoline), which together with food accounts for 70 percent of the total variation.

There is also higher household consumption and the effect of the depreciation of the peso against the dollar, which reached about 16 percent, which made all imported products more expensive, especially raw materials, many of which are fundamental in the production of food for human and animal consumption in the country.

Raw materials such as yellow corn, key for the production of concentrates; the wheat; barley and hops, for making beers, and grains such as beans, lentils and chickpeas have had to be imported at higher prices, businessmen say.

Global hit

But Colombia is not the only country that has felt the effects of this situation. Although an annual variation of 5.62 percent in inflation has not been seen for five years, it is not among the highest in the world.

Turkey, with 36.1 percent last year, holds that position among the economies for which such data is already known, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Other countries with inflation above that of Colombia are Spain, which closed last year with 6.7 percent; Peru, with 6.4 percent, and Belgium, with 5.7 percent. And there are others that until November of last year brought inflation higher than the Colombian one for the same date, such as Argentina, Brazil and Russia, with 51.2; 10.7 and 8.4 percent per annum, in your order.

The United States is also part of that group, which reported 6.8 percent; Mexico, with 7.4 percent, and Chile, with 6.7.

What’s coming

The pressures that inflation brings, added to those of the year that is just beginning, such as the increase in some prices indexed to inflation and the minimum wage, which this year was adjusted by 10.07 percent, as well as an exchange rate which threatens to reach 4,400 pesos driven by the electoral issue in the first part of the year, suggest that the variation in the consumer price index will exceed 6 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

Camilo Durán, Senior Analyst at Credicorp Capital, considers that this situation could bring inflation to levels close to 7 percent between April and March, but once these supply shocks are corrected, it would begin to decline towards 3.7 percent or more at the end of the year, but much will depend on the peak that is achieved in the first trimester.

For Grupo Bancolombia analysts, taking into account the current context and that the end of 2021 is a reference in the adjustment of various rates for this year, in 2022 inflation could end at 4.5 percent and in the short term exceed 6 percent.

Luis Fernando Mejía, director of Fedesarrollo, warns that it cannot be overlooked that the increase in the minimum wage will also be a factor that will pressure inflation in the first quarter of the year, as well as the rebound in the exchange rate (today above of 4,040 pesos), since there is a good proportion of goods that are imported and this implies additional pressure in this first quarter.

And analysts do not see a cheap dollar at the beginning of the year, largely due to the electoral issue, for that reason, they believe that the exchange rate could easily reach the range of 4,400 pesos and beyond, depending on the results both in the primaries as well as in the presidential ones.

Felipe Campos, Manager of Research and Strategy at Grupo Alianza, points out that they see two economic forces in this semester: the direction of the dollar in the world and the Colombian electoral cycle.

In his opinion, the former could help the peso if world inflation moderates and the dollar index falls, but he warns that in a pre-electoral cycle, the international issue may take a backseat.

For the analyst, the congressional elections on March 13 will be key in the direction that the currency takes. “The issue is that in similar countries like Chile we have seen a Congress divided 50-50, so if in Colombia proportions of 70-30 or 60-40 between right / center and left end (today 86-14 percent in Senate and 91-9 percent in Chamber), then the fear of strong changes in the economy would be reduced ”.

However, he notes that the results of the presidential elections will be decisive in exchange matters and will ensure that the exchange rate can be maintained at stress levels of the first semester (between 4,300 and 4,500 pesos) or go down to 3,800 pesos or less, depending on who emerge victorious in the contest.

Greater rate adjustment, one of the answers

With inflation overflowing and in full swing, it is to be expected that the board of directors of Banco de la República will accelerate the adjustment of its market intervention rate at the January and March meetings.

Jackeline Piraján, an economist at Scotiabank Colpatria, estimates each adjustment to be 0.75 basis points, raising the cost of resources for the roof rack to 4.5 percent, from the current 3 percent.

On a recent occasion, Leonardo Villar, manager of the Issuer, pointed out that, to return to normal behavior of prices, a great deal of confidence is required that the entity will do what is necessary to guarantee that this is the case.

“The Bank cannot remain indefinitely providing liquidity at the rate it has been doing, and at rates as extraordinarily low as it had during the worst period of the crisis,” said the manager.

