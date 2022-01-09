We teach you how to quickly find all the songs you have liked on Spotify. Also, you can make the list public or share it with other users.

Around 400 million users use Spotify each month to listen to music and podcasts. If you are one of them, it is best that you learn different Spotify tricks to dominate the service to the fullest. In this article we will explain how to access all the songs you have liked, that is, you have clicked on the heart icon.

Without a doubt, this is a very simple method to gather your favorite songs in the same Spotity section. Unfortunately this folder cannot be share through other social networks or make public for other users to see, so we will also tell you a simple trick to get it.

How to access all the songs you’ve liked on Spotify

Playlists are the easiest way to group the songs you like the most on Spotify. Thus, you can divide them into different categories: music for sports, relaxation or partying. There is another method that you can use, like the songs so that they are stored in the same folder.

Also, click on the heart that appears next to each title in Spotify it is also useful to save the songs that you overhear and you don’t want to lose. Whatever the reason, you may have “liked” songs on the platform and now you don’t know where they are. To find them, you just have to follow these very simple steps from the Android app:

Open the Spotify application on your Android. Enter the section “Your library” through the lower lashes. Once inside the library, access the playlist “Songs you like”. There you will find all the songs that you have been liking from day one.

If you want to access this folder from the Spotify application for Windows, you just have to search in the left menu the “Songs you like” folder. Click on it and you will access all these topics.

This folder usually sorts the songs you like in chronological order, from newest to oldest, although you can easily change this order. In addition, for delete a song you only have to puncture the heart again, which will no longer appear green. In this way, you can erase those songs that you no longer want to save.

How to make public and share the playlist of songs you like

The playlist that Spotify automatically creates with the songs you have liked cannot be shared or made public for other users to see. However, there is a simple trick that will allow you to publicize the topics you like: manually make a playlist with those songs.

You just have to enter Spotify, create a new playlist and add to it all the songs that are part of the “Songs you like” folder. If you have a lot of songs saved, it may be a very tedious process, so we recommend do it from the computer.

You only have to hold down the Ctrl key while you are clicking on all the songs and then, when they are all selected, click on the right button and place the mouse over the option “Add to list” to add them all to your new playlist. This new playlist is usually already public since its creation. If not, follow these steps to make it public and share it by other platforms:

Open the Spotify app. Enter the new playlist you have created. Click on the three dot button that appears below the name of the playlist. Select the option “Make public”. Click on the three-dot button again and select “Share”. Choose if you want to copy the access link to the playlist or share it directly through platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook.

In our experience, the playlist can only be go public through the app Spotify for mobile. With regard to sharing, from the computer you can only copy the link or insert the list on a web page. Finally, we remind you that you can transfer your Spotify playlists to another account or to another service.

