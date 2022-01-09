How to automatically update Windows apps and programs

To reach the conclusion in the aforementioned analysis, a total of 163 million computers. On those computers, 40% had Windows 10 installed, while 43% had Windows 7. 15% of Windows 7 users were running a version of the system that is no longer supported, compared to 9% of those who used Windows 10.

Among the applications that more users had outdated were they found Adobe Shockwave, with 96% of users using old versions, or VLC and Skype with 94%. This type of practice has a very simple explanation: there is no single store that sells and updates these Win32 programs on Windows, while for UWP apps or on other operating systems such as iOS or Android there is a store that is responsible for guaranteeing Make sure the apps are up to date.

The most popular programs Present on most computers were Google Chrome (91%), Acrobat Reader (60%), WinRAR (48%), Microsoft Office (45%) and Mozilla Firefox (42%). Office was also one of the most outdated applications, with 15% of users still using Enterprise 2007 even though it was not officially supported.

Schedule updates

We can updates from Windows settings regardless of the version of the operating system you have. We can do it from the Microsoft Store.

In Windows 10 follow these steps:

Open the Start menu on your computer

Look for the Microsoft Store icon

Go to your profile picture on the right side

Open the menu

Search “Application updates”

You will see that there is an icon, a switch that allows us to activate or deactivate this option. Check that it is activated for applications from the Microsoft Store update automatically without having to do it manually.

The steps in Windows 11 are similar:

Let’s start

We open Microsoft Store

We look for the section of “ Bill “

“ We open the section “Application settings”

Check, as in the previous case, that the app updates are activated.

Not all the programs are updated here and there will be others that you must update manually, such as browsers on the computer. If you have Google Chrome, for example, we can update from the browser itself:

We open Google Chrome on the computer.

We tap on the button menu , the three dots shown in the upper right.

, the three dots shown in the upper right. We select the option Help .

. We click on the option Google Chrome information.

A configuration page will open where it will tell us whether or not we have the latest updated version. If not, we can install from here.

Update with third-party programs

There are programs that allow us to update all the software automatically if we do not want to do it one by one. We can go checking program by program but it is somewhat annoying and there are options to update everything at the same time or check what we have pending.

Patch My PC Updater

Programs like Patch my PC Updater, for example. It’s portable, it’s free and it allows us to know how many applications we do not have updated when we perform the scanner. As soon as we open it, we find a fairly simple interface that slightly reminiscent of CCleaner. When we open it, it tells us how many applications we have are updated, appearing in green. Those that appear in red are those that are not updated, and therefore the program can update automatically.

In addition, the program has on the left side with a list with hundreds of programs, which collect the most popular on the market and with their respective latest versions. Thanks to this, we can also install new programs in one go, ideal if we have just carried out a clean installation of the operating system.

As soon as we click on “Perform X Updates”, the program will automatically download and install the programs. For some it is likely that some degree of interaction is necessary, such as pressing the odd button. In the options we can configure that it begins to update as soon as we open it, put it in download-only mode, etc. It also has a program uninstaller, and the ability to schedule tasks.

You can download Patch My PC Updater at this link.

Sumo Software Update Monitor

This program is somewhat slower than the previous ones, but it is probably the most conscientious when it comes to analyzing all kinds of software that we have installed on our computer. While Patch My PC Updater focuses on the most popular software and with free versions, SUMO is able to analyze payment software as well that we have outdated.

In addition, those that are not updated are subdivided into those that require a major or minor update. We can select easily which programs we want to update. The only downside of the program is that it shows ads in some parts, but the rest works quite well.

You can download SUMo Software Update Monitor at this link.