How to watch Netflix in true 4K UHD: requirements and supported devices

Check out in this guide everything you need to enjoy Netflix content in 4K Ultra HD. The requirements are very clear.

Netflix is ​​a streaming platform for movies, series, documentaries and other types of formats. For this reason, image quality is one of the most important aspects in the service. If you are a user of Netflix, in this guide you will know what requirements you must meet in order to view your content in 4K Ultra HD and what are the compatible devices with this resolution.

Contrary to what you might believe, watching Netflix in 4K is not a possibility that is available to all subscribers. There are several problems that can prevent you from watching series and movies at the highest quality. For example, your internet connection or the plan itself of Netflix to which you are subscribed. If you have doubts about it, then you will be able to know with all the details what you should do to watch Netflix in true 4K UHD.

What is 4K resolution

4K Ultra HD is a type of image quality that came into our lives to significantly improve what is offered by HD or High Definition. In fact, 4K UHD quadruple the resolution of HD, so the image quality in series and movies -in the case of Netflix- is much higher.

Specifically, 4K resolution can reach up to 3840 × 2160 pixels, that is, you can deploy up to eight million pixels. If we compare it with Full HD, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, it stays at two million pixels. This difference is noticeably reflected on the screen, because with 4K you can see details of the image that with Full HD would go completely unnoticed by the eye.

It does not matter if we talk about 4K resolution, UHD resolution or 4K UHD resolution, we always refer to the same category. Without a doubt, 4K technology is worth enjoying on your television or monitor, as the image will be better not only in terms of sharpness, but also in terms of color reproduction. In addition, the price of these screens has fallen in recent years.

How to watch Netflix in true 4K UHD

Netflix has 4K UHD content in its catalog, but this does not mean that all users can enjoy it. To do so, subscribers must comply with a series of requirements that are very clear. We have already seen that 4K resolution is very worth it, so if you want to watch the platform’s movies and series as if you were in the cinema, it is best that you take the following information into account.

A Netflix plan that supports 4K

The first requirement that you must meet to watch Netflix in real 4K UHD is to be subscribed to the platform plan that supports streaming in this high image quality. Specifically, it is the Premium rate which allows the user to view their content in 4K Ultra HD resolution, being also supports HDR technology.

Therefore, if you want to watch Netflix content in the best quality, you must pay for the Premium plan, which has a cost of 17.99 euros per month. We recall that this subscription plan was one of those affected by the price increase that Netflix carried out at the end of 2021, before it was worth 15.99 euros per month.

A 4K compatible TV or monitor

The device on which you want to watch Netflix in 4K UHD also plays a very important role in the process, of course. As we see on the Netflix website, you must have a “Computer monitor or 60Hz TV that supports Ultra HD streaming” of the platform itself. Netflix itself offers an updated list with all the devices compatible with 4K of its service, they are the following:

Smart TVs

Hisense

LG

Xiaomi

Samsung

Sony

Philips

Panasonic

Sharp

Toshiba

Vestel

Blu-Ray Players

LG

Panasonic

Samsung

Sony

Toshiba

Computers

Windows: in Microsoft Edge or in the Netflix app for Windows 10

Mac: in Safari on MacOS 11.0 or later

Other devices

How to watch Netflix series and movies online and with friends

A powerful enough internet connection

We cannot ignore that the speed of your Internet connection is extremely important if you want to watch Netflix content in 4K. You need a powerful connection for series and movies to reach that resolution. If you don’t have it, you will have to settle for HD or Full HD.

Specifically, they will need a connection speed around, at least 25 megabits per second. If you have fiber optics at home, the normal thing would be that reaching that speed would not be complicated at all. To check the Internet connection you can use a tool offered by Netflix, Fast.com, which only takes a few seconds to give you the information.

You can also choose to Ookla Speedtest, an app that tells you how much 4K video your connection can handle. It is a free application in the Google Play Store and very easy to use, so you can take a look to see if the connection has enough power to watch Netflix in 4K.

Set image quality on Netflix

Even if you meet the three requirements above, if you don’t have Netflix’s playback quality set to “High” or “Automatic,” your content will still not view 4K. Fortunately, this requirement is the easiest to meet, as you can change the setting in just a few seconds. To change the quality of the Netflix image from your own mobile, follow these steps:

Open the Netflix app on your Android. Click on your profile picture, in the upper right corner. Swipe down and click “Bill”. Swipe down until you reach the section “Profile and parental control” and then click on your profile. In the drop-down menu, tap “Playback settings”. Select image quality you want to configure: automatic (depends on the connection speed), low, medium or high. Click on “Keep” for the changes to take effect.

On the other hand, if you want to configure Netflix in 4K from your computer, follow this process:

Open the web version of Netflix in your browser. Enter your profile. Place the mouse over your profile photo, in the upper right corner, and click on “Account”. Scroll down and click on your profile. Click on “Playback Settings”. Select image quality you want to configure: automatic (depends on the connection speed), low, medium or high.

When you set the playback quality to “High” or “Automatic”, you will normally have to wait a few seconds for 4K resolution to load when you start watching a movie, series, documentary or any title from the Netflix catalog.

How to find 4K UHD content on Netflix

Once you meet all the requirements to watch content at full resolution on Netflix, it is time to find out which titles on the platform are available in 4K. It is extremely simple, you just have to search the terms “4K” or “Ultra HD”. Automatically, the service will show you the results that meet this condition. You can also recognize why this content because it appears with a Ultra HD logo in description.

Choose the title that interests you the most and you know, you just have to wait a few seconds for it to appear on your screen in 4K. Make yourself some good popcorn and enjoy of content with the best image quality.

