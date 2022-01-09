‘I am Betty, the ugly’: for this reason its sequel ‘Ecomoda’ is not on Netflix

One of the most important series that have been made in Colombia is, without a doubt, ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’. Since its launch in 1999, the story centered on Armando Mendoza -Jorge Enrique Abello- and Beatriz Pinzón Solano -Ana María Orozco- continues to captivate thousands of people more than 20 years after the issuance of the first chapter.

After its resounding success, it was expected that the same would happen with ‘Ecomoda’, a sequel that, although it did not approach the 335 chapters of the first series, was a continuation of the vicissitudes that surrounded the clothing company that worked as main location of what is considered one of the most viewed on Netflix; however, its impact was not what was expected.

And even though it featured the same characters, ‘Ecomoda’, which was released at the end of 2001, did not have the same level of reception compared to ‘Betty, the ugly’, and this is one of the main reasons why the 35-part series is not included in the most consumed streaming platform in the world.

The little reception it had in the audience that frequented the first part of the story, joined the absence of Lorna Paz and Natalia Ramírez, who played Patricia Fernández and Marcela Valencia and who were the main causes of making Betty’s life impossible throughout the series.

What’s more, Another element that influenced the low ratings was that the end of ‘Betty, the ugly’ met the expectations of its fans, which is why it was not worthwhile to make a sequel. It is worth remembering that the grand finale was framed, precisely, by the couple formed between Armando and Beatriz, as well as the marriage between them and the subsequent birth of their first daughter, Camila.

On the other hand, ‘Ecomoda’ can be seen on the Canal RCN web portal, but even so it does not have the same reception in the new audiences With regard to the first part of the saga that, on Netflix, has been on many occasions in the list of the most viewed in the country along with other local formats such as ‘La reina del flow’, ‘Escobar, el patron del mal’ , ‘New rich, new poor’ and ‘Deadly sins’, among others.

In that order of ideas, ‘Ecomoda’ is not in Netflix’s plans to expand its catalog, however, ‘Betty, la fea’ will continue to consolidate itself as one of the most acclaimed formats not only in Colombia, but in many Latin American countries .

Paula Yepes is the name of the girl who is currently 21 years old and according to her mother, Andrea Pinto, in the production of that format they did not find a baby with the ideal characteristics to play the daughter of Beatriz Pinzón and Armando Mendoza. In those days, the actor Julio César Herrera, the same one who played ‘Freddy Stewart Contreras’ knew Óscar Yepes, Paula’s father and a man who had dedicated his life to the theater.

At the time of introducing herself, the girl only did one thing: stay still, unlike the other minors who danced and sang. Days later, Oscar was called to inform him that his daughter had been selected for a second audition, and at the time of auditioning again, the youngest did the same as at the beginning: move her eyes and remain static.

Finally, and due to her good record before the cameras, the baby was chosen to play the role of ‘Camila’. However, during the recordings she cried, before which the actors confessed to being very patient with her, a gesture that her mother thanked her, who was Paula’s companion on the filming days. “It was very difficult to record. When I carried her, she cried a lot and was very restless ”, her mother told the newspaper El tiempo and in relation to the moments when Jorge Enrique Abello had to carry her in his arms.

